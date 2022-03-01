ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-01 20:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-02 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hart, Rabun, Stephens by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-01 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-01 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Habersham; Hart; Rabun; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON Temperatures warming well into the 60s this afternoon will combine with a very dry air mass across Northeast Georgia to produce relative humidity values below 25 percent for several hours. Winds will generally be southwest at 5 to 10 mph. With fuels remaining dry, increased fire danger can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 23. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Mendocino Coast and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-28 05:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin AREAS OF FOG ACROSS WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by mid to late morning.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Inland Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 06:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Liberty; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH 9 AM THIS MORNING Patchy fog will impact portions of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia through around 9 AM this morning. The fog may be locally dense, reducing visibilities to less than one quarter mile on area roadways.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ventura County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 15:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Ventura County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. Coldest in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Oregon Coast, North Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-26 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from large logs on the beach. Sneaker waves can run up on the beach lifting or rolling these extremely heavy logs. People have been injured after being caught under these logs from sneaker wave action. Target Area: Central Oregon Coast; North Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Sneaker waves possible. * WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Coast of Oregon. * WHEN...From Saturday noon through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties. Sneaker waves can suddenly knock people off of their feet and quickly pull them into the ocean which may lead to serious injury or drowning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The sneaker wave threat will be highest during the high tide period 8 am to 11 am Sunday morning.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Refugio, Duval, Inland Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 13:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Refugio; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle BRIEF FREEZING TEMPERATURES POSSIBLE EARLY MONDAY MORNING FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTH TEXAS Clear skies and light north winds tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 30s over much of South Texas by early Monday morning. Portions of the Coastal Plains and Brush Country could see around one hour of freezing temperatures which could cause damage to sensitive vegetation. Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold.
CALHOUN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-24 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Somerset SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE THROUGH LATE MORNING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN TIER OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA A light and spotty wintry mix will move across the southern tier of central Pennsylvania through late morning. Some slick spots may develop and could result in minor travel impacts.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 10:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego SLICK DRIVING CONDITIONS POSSIBLE ACROSS THE EASTERN LAKE ONTARIO REGION THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON Temperatures will gradually drop below freezing late this morning. Many roads and walkways are still wet from recent rain and snow melt. Untreated roadways and walkways may become slick through early afternoon. Exercise caution when traveling today, especially on bridges and overpasses, and across higher terrain where it typically is colder.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 08:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Hamilton; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; Northern Columbia; South Central Duval; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Trout River; Union; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Fog has begun to lift and visibilities have risen above a 1/4 mile. Patchy dense fog will be possible for the next hour. Use caution while driving.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 20:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 9 AM CST Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 02:53:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy AREAS OF FOG AFFECTING SOUTH PADRE ISLAND Surface observations, satellite imagery and webcams indicate areas of fog across coastal sections of Kenedy, Willacy, and Cameron Counties. The fog is reducing visibility on South Padre Island and the Queen Isabella Causeway to less than one mile. These areas of fog are expected to persist through the night and into early Wednesday morning. Motorists, especially on South Padre Island and the Causeway, are urged to reduce speed, use low beam headlights, and avoid following other vehicles too closely.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Kohala, Kona by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:04:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-28 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Kohala; Kona HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI...NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI...AND WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND .The ongoing long-period west-northwest swell will gradually subside, but a fresh pulse of shorter period northwest swell is expected Monday, keeping surf elevated along exposed shorelines. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...West facing shores of the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-24 18:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Shenandoah WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of a trace to one tenth of an inch in the valleys and up to two tenths of an inch on the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central and northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through this evening.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Orleans, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Orleans; Oswego; Wayne A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE ENHANCED SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ONTARIO...LIVINGSTON... OSWEGO...WYOMING...ORLEANS...WAYNE GENESEE...MONROE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of moderate to heavy lake enhanced snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Wind gusts over 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 250 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Genesee County to Oswego County. This band of snow will continue to move southeast through the Genesee Valley, western Finger Lakes, and points southeast of Lake Ontario. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rochester, Batavia, Attica, Wyoming, Le Roy, Avon, Victor, Palmyra, Newark, Clyde, Wolcott, Cato, Fulton, and Central Square. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 8 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 40. Interstate 81 near exit 32. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda, Inland Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 11:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Matagorda Islands; Wharton WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds up to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Wharton, Inland Jackson, Inland Matagorda, Coastal Jackson, Coastal Matagorda and Matagorda Islands Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 20:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; South Walton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Gulf, Inland Franklin, South Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Coastal Taylor and Coastal Dixie Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Aransas, Coastal Calhoun, Coastal Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 02:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING Strong northerly winds across the Coastal Bend are diminishing below Wind Advisory criteria, therefore the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 3 AM.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender; Columbus; Inland Brunswick; Inland New Hanover; Inland Pender; Robeson FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will lead to increased fire danger on Saturday. Relative humidity values will drop to 20 to 25 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do, you are advised to use extreme caution.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 07:10:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of and southern New Hampshire and south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME

