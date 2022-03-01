Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-27 15:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-27 15:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Orleans; Oswego; Wayne A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE ENHANCED SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF ONTARIO...LIVINGSTON... OSWEGO...WYOMING...ORLEANS...WAYNE GENESEE...MONROE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of moderate to heavy lake enhanced snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Wind gusts over 35 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 250 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from Genesee County to Oswego County. This band of snow will continue to move southeast through the Genesee Valley, western Finger Lakes, and points southeast of Lake Ontario. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rochester, Batavia, Attica, Wyoming, Le Roy, Avon, Victor, Palmyra, Newark, Clyde, Wolcott, Cato, Fulton, and Central Square. This includes the following highways Interstate 390 between exits 8 and 12. Interstate 90 between exits 48A and 40. Interstate 81 near exit 32. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
