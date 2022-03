Ealing Trailfinders and Doncaster Knights have been denied potential promotion to Premiership Rugby by the RFU after failing to meet minimum standards criteria.The RFU Championship clubs have fallen short as their respective home grounds are unable to hold at least 10,001 supporters, which means English rugby’s top tier will stay at 13 teams.Covid recovery measures agreed by the Rugby Football Union council last June allowed for the Premiership to be expanded from 13 clubs to 14 at the end of the 2021-22 season, enabling the winner of the second tier to move up with no team relegated from the top...

RUGBY ・ 18 HOURS AGO