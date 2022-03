Newcomer Alex Lees and Zak Crawley began England’s tour of the West Indies with a wicketless first session in their only warm-up clash in Antigua, kicking off the much-discussed “red-ball reset” in sturdy fashion.Much has changed off the field since they were thrashed 4-0 in the Ashes, with head coach Chris Silverwood, assistant Graham Thorpe and director of cricket Ashley Giles all sacked, while champion seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have been overlooked with an eye on the future.Hopes are high that the on-field shift will also be sizeable after a string of desperate batting displays in Australia and...

SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO