CASPER — A bill to end the practice of crossover voting is headed to the House after lengthy debate about what it means to be a Republican in Wyoming today. Senate File 97, sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, would end same-day party affiliation change in Wyoming. If the measure becomes law, changes in party affiliation would not be allowed in roughly the three months prior to a primary. Backers want to prevent Democrats and independents from changing their registration on election day in order to vote in Republican primaries, a practice known as crossover voting.

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO