Former Cambridge standout Lilly Ritz makes impact at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Lilly Ritz spent the better part of two-plus seasons being the predominant post player in the Mountain East Conference at Wheeling University. Twice she led all of Division II in rebounding, earning All-American status in 2020-21.

And then, her name hit the transfer portal. It raised a few eyebrows and left many around the conference scratching their heads as to why. But when Division I dreams and opportunity perchance meet, it’s hard to ignore the call.

Because of the havoc COVID-19 played on the previous season, athletes were granted an additional year of eligibility. That left Ritz, a former multi-sport standout at Cambridge High, with two seasons left to play.

Time to test those Division I waters and see if she had what it takes to play with the best players in the country. That extra year of eligibility certainly helped the decision.

“Knowing I had two seasons left made it that much easier and smoother for me to transfer,” Ritz revealed earlier this week getting ready for what constitutes the most important basketball weekend in her career.”

Led by Ritz— who Monday was named first-team All-Horizon League after averaging 16.8 points and 9.6 rebounds during the regular season — Youngstown State won the regular season Horizon League championship for the first time in 23 years, sharing the title with Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

The Jaguars, by virtue of two victories against YSU during the regular season, earned the top seed, while the Penguins are second.

Should both teams win out, they’ll face one another for the third time this season; this go-round will be for the Horizon League championship and the conference’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament. That game would take place Tuesday, March 8 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

It’s a long way from watching the top teams play on championship weekend in the MEC and not competing for a spot in the Division II regional tournament.

“The newness, and the opportunity we have at hand is what I’m most looking forward to,” Ritz admitted. “We have an opportunity to go far and have a chance at the D1 NCAA tourney, which is really exciting.

“The opportunity to play bigger schools and experience something that not many people to experience is really exciting. But we have to take it one game at a time and do what we need to do and win the conference first.”

Before Ritz could do that, she had to prove to herself, and her teammates, that she belonged on their level.

Division II is all well and good. There are top athletes across the country at that level; but it’s not Division I. So, while Ritz accomplished much individually in the MEC and Division II, she had to make a name for herself all over again.

What helped is Ritz’s name wasn’t the only one making its way to the Penguins roster via the transfer portal. YSU had returners back, including starters. But the number of fresh faces in the locker room made the transition kept Ritz from being the lone newbie.

“That made it so much easier,” Ritz said. “Having several newcomers helped on and off the court. We did a lot of team-bonding activities through basketball, but we also hung out a lot on our own, which made us really close.

“It’s always hard to be a newcomer on a new team, but the returners made it really easy, whether it was with understanding the drills, learning the players, or just getting around on campus.”

Ritz certainly knows her way around the basketball court. She set out to prove that early, and did so; totaling 13 points to help YSU defeat Eastern Michigan in her first game, and start, in Division I.

What followed were 10 double-double efforts, three Horizon League Player of the Week awards, and ranking in the Top Six in five categories. That, in addition to Monday’s first-team all-conference honor.

Those are all nice, but Ritz’s priorities focus more on the team goals as opposed to the individuals; eyes are forward. That being said that first player of the week award was kind of nice. If she needed concrete proof her decision was the right one, that recognition did the trick.

“It did give me a little confidence,” Ritz said. “When I first transferred, I didn’t know what to expect, and I was nervous and afraid I wouldn’t play and fit in. When I got the first POTW, I thought to myself ‘I can play at this level’ and it became easier from there.

“My teammates and coaches gave me all the confidence I needed throughout the preseason, which helped a ton. Sometimes, when I get frustrated and I’m not playing great, they’re like ‘Hey, you’re fine! Just relax and do your thing.’”

If the Penguins reach and hope to defeat what will likely be top-seeded IUPUI in the finals, then Ritz will need to go her thing again. The Jaguars feature recently-crowned four-time Horizon Player of the Year Macee Williams, a dominant 6-foot-2 post whom led the league in both scoring and rebounds.

The first meeting between the two occurred inside the Beeghly Center back in January, where the Jaguars pulled away for a 76-68 win in overtime. Ritz had 23 points and 13 rebounds in that game, leading YSU in both categories. Williams had 16 and 10. Later in Indianapolis, Ritz was held to eight points and four rebounds, limited to 18 minutes because of foul trouble. Williams, meanwhile, had 18 and nine as IUPUI 68-45 after grabbing a 14-3 lead after the first.

Ritz talked about facing tough competition and individual players every week, but admitted she relishes the challenge facing off against players like Williams.

“Every game is hard, and each team has very talented post players,” Ritz said. “Macee Williams is a great player and there is a reason she is a four-time POY. “Going up against the tougher matchups makes me a better player each and every game.”

