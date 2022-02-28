ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are you a Late Bloomer or Have you Bloomed Already?

Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was 13 years old, I had an experience that made me realize that I was more unpopular than I thought. Outside of my public high school I also attended a weekly religious training with peers from a multitude of schools in the area. None of the folks attending were...

The Oakland Press

Anyway you look at it, the ‘twos’ have it

Pam Becker isn’t planning a big birthday party for her two youngest children even though she acknowledges it’s a very special day.:. It’s not because twins Sean and Ashley Becker are turning 22 on Tuesday, 2-22-2022.They were born two months early, two minutes apart, and are fraternal twins, meaning they were conceived from two eggs, rather than one. Sean arrived first, weighing just under 4 pounds, and 20 inches long. His sister was an ounce lighter and an inch shorter. They spent more than 22 days in the neonatal care unit and came home to a brother who broke the numerical pattern because he is three years older.
PONTIAC, MI
Washington Post

Photographs that speak to one another, all from a female perspective

The wanderings of a street photographer, led by a curious intuition with a camera in hand, can be a solitary experience as the artist’s eye dances between fleeting connections with strangers and light. But when these decisive moments are caught by the press of the shutter, they take on a broader meaning and become lasting impressions of history.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Are you satisfied with what you have?

The server began clearing dishes from our table and said, “Would you like to order dessert or are you satisfied?”. This comment made me push back from the table and sit up straight. It wasn’t uncommon to be asked if you would like dessert after a restaurant meal. I’m used to hearing, “Would you like dessert?” “Did you save room for dessert?” “Can I tempt you with a sweet treat?”
FOOD & DRINKS
Amarillo Globe-News

Bridges: Frank Buck helped cultivate appreciation for wildlife, zoos

In the early 1900s, many city zoos did not have a significant number of animals to exhibit because of the difficulty in obtaining animals from the far corners of the globe. And fewer cities could establish zoos for that same reason.  Frank Buck, an animal trapper and adventurer, helped bring countless specimens to zoos in the United States and inspired generations of Americans to appreciate wildlife, all the while thrilling the public with stories of his adventures.  Because of Buck’s early work with animals, he helped educate the public about wildlife and increased the popularity of zoos across the nation. ...
AMARILLO, TX
#Fertilizer#Happiness
moneytalksnews.com

Get Organized Using Containers You Already Own

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. Ever want to get organized, but the thought of spending money on containers talked you right out of it? There is a way around spending money on beautiful containers and other fancy organizing gadgets; you just have to get creative and look around your house to see what you already have.
HOME & GARDEN
Upworthy

Perfectly unique toddler is bringing joy across social media with his 'uncombable hair'

Have you ever come across something online that instantly made you smile? That’s what happens when people see Locklan Samples pop up on their Instagram feed. The cute dimple-faced toddler has a rare condition known as uncombable hair syndrome, which results in locks that stick straight up no matter how you try to manipulate them. It also causes the hair to be extremely fragile, so frequent combing can cause it to break off. The syndrome is so rare that Locklan is just one out of 100 people known to have it.
KIDS
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Martine McCutcheon turns heads in daring leather shorts

Martine McCutcheon always has some of the best fashion out there, and on Saturday she really grabbed attention with a daring look. The former EastEnders star was posing up against a tree and picket fence in a gorgeous look that included a pair of stunning leather shorts. Elsewhere in her ensemble, she styled out a pair of tights, a woollen jumper and a check coat, alongside matching leather boots. The star revealed she'd recently been at her son's football match – and we're certain she was the most glamorous mum there.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 6th March to 12th March, 2022

It’s the second week of March and the Sun shines on under the stars of Pisces, bolstered by Jupiter and looking toward Neptune. Heralded as a hopeful time of possibility, we watch threats of WWIII or we live through them ourselves. Disjunctive as the messaging may seem, we know that Jupiter expands and Pisces is in the habit of dissolving boundaries. Here, we see the tenuous and integral relation between nations — across waters — here we see how one small move can intimate great destruction. Venus follows Mars under the stars of Aquarius, sometimes wearing the same face: the goddess and the god of war, of battleships and bullets. There is a story about humanity here, too, about people who offer their lives for a cause they are convinced is just. Mercury enters Pisces on the 9th, diluting the truth of the matter even further and challenging the artists and activists of the world to reinvent communication, to relay messages to each other by way of pure innovation. Meanwhile, the first quarter moon on the 10th in Gemini trines Saturn in Aquarius, working with and around boundaries to create strong secure avenues of connection. War, in any country, is a human tragedy. But, all forms of resistance are miracles. They are the birth of small new worlds.
LIFESTYLE

