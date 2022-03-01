Police Investigate Stabbing, Shooting

Suffolk police said Monday that they are investigating two separate violent incidents that occurred Sunday.

Second Squad detectives are investigating a stabbing in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven store at 1297 New York Ave. in Huntington Station. The injured man, 27, who is homeless, was stabbed about noon by another man, and went to Huntington Hospital for treatment.

Police are also investigating the shooting of a man Sunday in Greenlawn. Police said the man, 38, who lives in Greenlawn was shot in the foot while standing on Little Plains Road about 3:35 pm. He was treated at Huntington Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating both cases.

No further details were immediately available.