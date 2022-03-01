ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jaquez's career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

SEATTLE (AP) — If this is the kind of production UCLA...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
State
Washington State
Examiner Enterprise

WAR OF STREAKS: BHS Bruin hoopsters' season ends in odd ebb-and-tide battle vs. Tahlequah

Perhaps this held at the moment — following Monday’s season-ending loss in the Class 6A Class 6A regionals — but the Bartlesville High boys’ 2021-22 basketball team surpassed multiple historical milestones. One of them included the program’s first winning season (12-11) in seven years, snapping the longest streak between winning seasons in the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
247Sports

UCLA turns tables on Huskies as Jaquez goes for career night

UCLA (22-6, 14-5) used a 16-2 run to start the second half, erasing a four-point deficit at intermission to quickly race out to a 41-31 lead in just six minutes of play. Jaquez, who scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half, demanded the ball and dominated all the Washington defenders that happened to try and guard him. It didn't matter, as he bullied them in the paint. Jules Bernard was the only other UCLA player to score in double-digits with 12 as the Bruins pulled away by as many as 22 with under 4 minutes to play before calling it a night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
#Bruins#Ap
Sports Illustrated

Bracket Watch: Gonzaga’s No. 1 Overall Seed Could Be in Jeopardy

Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
BASKETBALL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA

