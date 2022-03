At 12:01 a.m. Monday, masks no longer will be mandated in most indoor locations in Illinois. The restriction will not change for long-term care facilities, day cares, health care facilities and some other congregate settings. Masks also still will be required in some locations, such as airplanes and public transportation, because of federal regulations. Municipalities and private businesses also can make their own rules for mask use. But schools will not be on that list of places where masks still must be worn.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO