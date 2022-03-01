Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Back in rotation Monday

Mills ended Monday's 133-97 loss to the Raptors with three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 20 minutes. Mills moved back into the starting lineup but turned in one of his worst performances of the season. After a hot start to his post-Spurs career, Mills has cooled significantly of late. Charged with a heftier role than originally anticipated, it is likely that Mills is simply running on fumes at this point. The sooner the team can get their full squad on the floor, the better for Mills. While he can still have some streaming value, it is hard to trust Mills right now, and we would need to see an uptick in production before recommending him in 12-team leagues.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO