Nets' Nicolas Claxton: Back in rotation Monday

 1 day ago

Claxton accumulated two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 12 minutes during...

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant caps off career-high performance with bloodthirsty poster on Jakob Poeltl

On Saturday, Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a huge win over the Chicago Bulls behind a career-high 46-point performance. Apparently, Morant was just getting started. The Grizzlies star did himself better on Monday with a mind-blowing 52-point performance in another win, this time against the San Antonio Spurs, 118-105. Ja scored a whole lot of buckets in this one but there’s no denying that his most emphatic points came on a ruthless poster on Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl (h/t Def Pen Hoops on Twitter):
Nets look to avenge loss in back-to-back meeting with Raptors

After taking two blowout losses, the Toronto Raptors reversed their fortunes by dominating the Brooklyn Nets on Monday in New York. The Raptors will seek a mini sweep in a rematch against Brooklyn on Tuesday in Toronto. The short-handed Raptors defeated the depleted Nets 133-97 in the first of back-to-back...
Nets starting Patty Mills for ineligible Kyrie Irving on Monday

Brooklyn Nets guard guard Patty Mills is starting in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mills will make his 43rd start this season with Kyrie Irving unable to suit up at home. In a matchup against a Raptors' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Mills to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
Nets' Kevin Durant: Out Monday, eyeing Thursday return

Durant (knee) is officially out for Monday's game against the Raptors in Brooklyn and is "likely" to sit out Tuesday's rematch in Toronto, according to Nets head coach Steve Nash, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Durant is believed to be targeting a return to the lineup Thursday at home versus the Heat.
Nets' Patty Mills: Shooting woes continue Monday

Mills ended Monday's 133-97 loss to the Raptors with three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 20 minutes. Mills moved back into the starting lineup but turned in one of his worst performances of the season. After a hot start to his post-Spurs career, Mills has cooled significantly of late. Charged with a heftier role than originally anticipated, it is likely that Mills is simply running on fumes at this point. The sooner the team can get their full squad on the floor, the better for Mills. While he can still have some streaming value, it is hard to trust Mills right now, and we would need to see an uptick in production before recommending him in 12-team leagues.
Cody Martin (back) questionable Monday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Cody Martin (back) is questionable to play on Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Martin was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, but he wound up playing 33 minutes and made all six of his shot attempts for 13 points with 2 boards, an assist, and 3 steals. The Hornets may make Martin a game-time decision for the second leg of the back-to-back.
Keldon Johnson (back) not listed on Spurs' Monday injury report

San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. As the Spurs are known to do, they had three starters sit on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Dejounte Murray was listed out due to a left knee contusion, Johnson had lower back soreness, and Jakob Poeltl also had a sore lower back. Despite their ailments, none are listed on the team's initial injury report for Monday's tilt. Expect Johnson to replace Keita-Bates Diop in the starting five.
Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
Sabres' Tage Thompson: Finds back of net in loss

Thompson scored his 22nd goal of the season in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars. He got the Sabres on the board midway through the second period, but they were already in a 2-0 hole by then. Thompson shows no signs of slowing down, and the 24-year-old breakout star has 10 goals and 20 points in 18 games since the beginning of January.
Nets can't hold on and lose to Raptors in back-to-back games

There were so many words to describe what went wrong the last time the Nets faced the Raptors, which, incidentally, was only Monday. They struggled in transition. They committed far too many turnovers. And they lacked communication, ball movement, or the ability to recover from the Raptors breathless, incessant attack.
Coyotes' Jay Beagle: Back skating Monday

Beagle (core-muscle surgery) rejoined the Coyotes on the ice for practice Monday and could soon return from injured reserve, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Though head coach Andre Tourigny didn't offer a specific target date for Beagle's return to the lineup, the veteran forward at least looks to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the core-muscle injury and subsequent procedure that has sidelined him since mid-December. Before getting hurt, Beagle had handled a bottom-six role for the Coyotes, averaging 14:02 of ice time and scoring one goal in 21 games.
