Dear Dave: What exactly is an executor, and what part do they play in someone’s will? — Gabe. Dear Gabe: Simply put, an executor manages the last will and testament of someone who dies. Acting as an executor is an honor and a huge responsibility. As the designated representative of the deceased, executors are responsible for making sure the deceased’s assets are distributed according to the will. Executors deal with probate court, tell everyone who needs to know about the death, pay outstanding debt, distribute assets, and generally represent the deceased person whenever needed.

