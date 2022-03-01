Suspect in Mt. Pleasant Shooting Pleads Guilty to Firearm Charge, Discharging a Weapon

We have an update on a shooting that happened near Central Michigan University last April.

Kenneth Thomas Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to a felony firearm charge and discharging a weapon.

Thomas Jr. was arrested in April 2021 at an apartment complex near CMU on Deerfield Road in Union Township. He admitted to being thrown out of an apartment after getting into a fight during a party inside.

He then went to his car, got a gun, and fired it into the apartment.

Two students were hurt, including a quarterback on CMU’s football team.

Thomas Jr. faces a minimum of ten years behind bars. He’ll be sentenced in March.