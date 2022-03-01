ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Suspect in Mt. Pleasant Shooting Pleads Guilty to Firearm Charge, Discharging a Weapon

By 9and10news Site Staff
 7 days ago
We have an update on a shooting that happened near Central Michigan University last April.

Kenneth Thomas Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to a felony firearm charge and discharging a weapon.

Thomas Jr. was arrested in April 2021 at an apartment complex near CMU on Deerfield Road in Union Township. He admitted to being thrown out of an apartment after getting into a fight during a party inside.

He then went to his car, got a gun, and fired it into the apartment.

Two students were hurt, including a quarterback on CMU’s football team.

Thomas Jr. faces a minimum of ten years behind bars. He’ll be sentenced in March.

Suttons Bay Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash

A Suttons Bay woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Suttons Bay Township Saturday morning. Deputies from the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office and fire and rescue personnel from Suttons Bay responded to a single-vehicle crash on Jacobsen Road north of McKeese Road around 8:24 a.m. Saturday. According to...
