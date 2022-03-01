UPDATE 1-Swiss Life raises dividend after annual net profit surges 20%

(Adds further details from statement, background)

ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - Swiss Life increased its full-year net profit by 20% in 2021 to 1.257 billion Swiss francs ($1.37 billion), the insurer said on Tuesday, exceeding all mid-term financial targets set for that year.

The company said its board would propose a dividend of 25.00 francs per share, up from 21.00 francs the previous year.

“Swiss Life achieved the best operating result in its history due to the great engagement of our employees and advisors and the confidence of its customers,” Chief Executive Officer Patrick Frost said in a statement.

“We are thus in an excellent position to successfully develop our company further with the new ‘Swiss Life 2024’ programme.”

The Swiss insurer launched a billion-franc buyback programme last November and raised its targeted dividend payout ratio to more than 60% as part of a set of new mid-term goals through 2024.

The company, which posted a fee result of 699 million francs for 2021 on Tuesday, said it plans to increase its annual fee earnings to 850 million to 900 million francs by 2024, up from the current goal of 600 million-650 million francs.

Premiums for the year came to 20.2 billion francs, marginally changed from 20 billion francs in 2020, while it estimated its SST solvency ratio at about 220%, above the ambition range of 140%-190%.

Swiss Life Asset Managers posted net new assets of 9.4 billion francs in its third-party asset management business, where assets under management rose to 102.8 billion at end-2021 from 92 billion at the end of 2020.

($1 = 0.9182 Swiss francs)