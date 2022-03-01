Hello world!

A popular Russian Twitch streamer known as Mira has claimed her latest ban from the platform is because she was "born in the wrong country". Mira was banned from Twitch on March 4, and viewers have been speculating what she might have done to prompt this fresh punishment from the Amazon-owned streaming giant. While some believe it's because she showed inappropriate content during her stream, Mira herself has said Twitch hasn't provided a clear reason.

