By 1420
 7 days ago

To get started with moderating, editing, and...

Boston

Say hello again to the office, fingers crossed

“We recognized we have to pivot to how do you responsibly cope with COVID?”. Executives at investment firm TIAA are especially proud of one aspect of their back-to-work plans: The company is on only its second round of setting a return-to-office date. It first hoped to bring employees back in January but was derailed by the omicron variant. Now the firm is targeting March 7.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sony introduces gold-plated Walkman music player for over $3,000

Sony announced it is offering two “premium” music players, one of which is plated in gold, and promises superior audio quality for a hefty price tag. In a news release, Sony described the gold-plated player as “designed to immerse you in sublime, nuanced sound.” The company said that the gold-plated device is encased in a 99.99% pure gold-plated oxygen-free copper chassis. “This realizes a stronger digital sound and higher rigidity, enabling clear, expansive sound, so you can experience each instrument as if it were performing live.”
Russian Twitch Streamer Says She Was Banned For "Being Born In The Wrong Country"

A popular Russian Twitch streamer known as Mira has claimed her latest ban from the platform is because she was "born in the wrong country". Mira was banned from Twitch on March 4, and viewers have been speculating what she might have done to prompt this fresh punishment from the Amazon-owned streaming giant. While some believe it's because she showed inappropriate content during her stream, Mira herself has said Twitch hasn't provided a clear reason.
