Seniors spark No. 24 Iowa past Wildcats

Times-Republican
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — It really was Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon’s last home game. Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and the Hawkeyes’ career leader in assists, has played six seasons at Iowa and has already gone through a couple of Senior Nights. This...

www.timesrepublican.com

Ames Tribune

Iowa City High girls basketball falls to Pleasant Valley in Class 5A state quarterfinals

DES MOINES — The unfortunate Wells Fargo Arena trend Iowa City High has established in recent seasons once again continued Monday afternoon. The fifth-seeded Little Hawks couldn't hold off a hard-charging Pleasant Valley squad, which shook off a double-digit first-half deficit and found enough offense late for a 52-47 win in the Class 5A state girls basketball quarterfinals. The Spartans (22-2) will face top-seeded Johnston (24-0) in Thursday's 10 a.m. semifinal.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa forward to miss Monday night game against Northwestern due to injury

Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
IOWA STATE
Quad-Cities Times

Monday's Iowa boys substate final capsule

Central DeWitt (17-6) vs. Solon (15-9) At stake: Winner advances to the state tournament March 8 in Des Moines. Need to know: Central DeWitt is seeking its first trip to the state tournament since its runner-up squad in 2014. The Sabers have won six of their last seven games, including postseason wins over Grinnell and Cedar Rapids Xavier. Post Shawn Gilbert, coming off a career-high 45 points in the win over the Saints, is second in Class 3A scoring at 23.7 points per game. ... Solon beat Center Point-Urbana (42-32) and upset state-ranked Washington (48-44 in overtime). The Spartans, vying for their first state trip since 2016, have held their last 12 foes below 50 points. Sophomore Jake Benzing leads Solon in scoring at 9.7 points per game.
DES MOINES, IA
Jordan Bohannon
Fran Mccaffery
Times-Republican

Cyclone women can't slow Baylor in showdown

AMES — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

#24 Iowa wins big against Northwestern

(Iowa City) Iowa registered their fourth consecutive victory with their 82-61 decision over Northwestern on Monday night. The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in the Big Ten and 21-8 overall. Keegan Murray had another huge performance with 26 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Jordan Bohannon finished with...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Murray, Bohannon lead No. 24 Iowa over Northwestern 82-61

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and sixth-year guard Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as No. 24 Iowa defeated Northwestern 82-61. It was the eighth double-double of the season for Murray, who came into the game ranked fourth nationally in scoring at 23.2 points per game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Times-Republican

Clark climbs to top of B1G

ROSEMONT, Ill. — University of Iowa sophomore Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, as voted on by the coaches and media, the league office announced Tuesday. Clark also earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors (coaches and media). She is the first...
BASKETBALL
#Ohio State#Hawkeyes#The Big Ten#Northwestern
247Sports

Gamecocks sneak past Tigers on Senior Night

Led by Jermaine Couisnard and Devin Carter, South Carolina beat Missouri on Senior Night, 73-69. Couisnard and Carter, both whom scored 17, helped out in other areas, too. Couisnard had a game-high seven assists. Carter had a team-high eight rebounds. Head coach Frank Martin knows how hard it is to win in the SEC and is happy to see his team come out on with a win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCCI.com

Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that Iowa sophomore guard Caitlin Clark was chosen as Big Ten Player of the Year by both the conference coaches and a select panel of Big Ten media members. The Big Ten said Clark is the first underclass player...
IOWA CITY, IA
Fox News

Nebraska tops No. 23 Ohio State, Fred Hoiberg's 1st win over ranked foe

Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70 on Tuesday night. The Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25, and Nebraska was 0-24 overall since beating a ranked Maryland squad during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Freshmen key Nebraska men’s basketball’s history-making road victory over No. 23 Ohio State

Nebraska men’s basketball had been here before. 59 days ago, to be exact. On Jan. 2, the Huskers were presented with a prime opportunity to close out a home victory against then-No. 13 Ohio State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers trailed for over 30 minutes in that matchup with the Buckeyes before a late-game push, which culminated in a 72-67 Nebraska lead with 36 seconds remaining.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times-Republican

Baylor plays keep away with Big 12 crown

AMES — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with an 87-62 win over No. 8 Iowa State on Monday night. Smith was the catalyst as the Bears...
AMES, IA
The Hawk Eye

Top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes coasts in Class 4A state quarterfinal

Dallas Center-Grimes never trailed and coasted past Benton Community, 64-38, in the Class 4A state girls basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines Tuesday. The top seeded Mustangs (21-3) are headed to Thursday's 5 p.m. semifinal against Cedar Rapids Xavier. It was the Mustangs' 15th straight win since falling to Class 5A powerhouse Johnston on Dec. 21.
DES MOINES, IA

