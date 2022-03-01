ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Man hospitalized after shooting near restaurant at Fresno's River Park, police say

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 1 day ago

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting at Fresno's River Park Monday night.

Fresno police say it happened near Ruth's Chris Steak House just before 10 pm.

When police arrived, they found the man in a roadway near the restaurant with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Authorities say the suspect left the area in a silver sedan and is on the loose at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

