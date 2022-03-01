ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Conference Tournament Glances

By Stainless AI, Inc.
swiowanewssource.com
 1 day ago

Kennesaw St. vs. E. Kentucky, 7 p.m. Cent. Arkansas vs. Stetson, 7 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast vs. North Alabama, 7 p.m. Lipscomb vs. North Florida, 8 p.m. Jacksonville St. vs. Kennesaw St.-E. Kentucky-winner, 7 p.m. Jacksonville vs. Cent. Arkansas-Stetson-winner, 7 p.m. Liberty vs. Lipscomb-North Florida-winner, 7 p.m. Bellarmine Knights...

www.swiowanewssource.com

The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
State
Arkansas State
The 562

CIF State Basketball: Millikan Runs Away With First Ever Win

The Millikan boys’ basketball team have started their last two postseason games very slowly. A huge halftime deficit was too much to overcome in the CIF Southern Section Division 3A semifinals last week, but the Rams learned their lesson and ran away from Bravo with a 79-49 first round win in the CIF State Division IV playoffs on Tuesday at Millikan.
LONG BEACH, CA
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Demauria Miles Named SCAC First-Year Player of the Year

KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner University Women’s Basketball’s Demauria Miles named 2021-2022 SCAC First-Year Player of the Year. “Miles of Schreiner led the Mountaineers in scoring (11.1 points per game) and averaged over a full point per game more during league play (12.6 points per game), good for seventh best in the SCAC. She played in all 25 games this season, getting 15 starts, all coming in SCAC action, and enters this weekend’s tournament ranked in the top 10 in the league in several offensive categories including free throw percentage (80.9 – 1st), field goals made (95 – 8th) and three-point field goals made (33 – 9th). She paced Schreiner in each of those statistical categories. Miles scored in double-digits in 16 contests, which included a career-high 26 in a victory over Centenary on February 4th. Miles becomes the second Mountaineer in program history to earn SCAC Women’s Basketball First-Year Player-of-the-Year, joining Zahra Cross who earned the accolade in 2019-20.”
KERRVILLE, TX
The 562

ROUNDUP: CIF State Basketball Playoffs, Round One

Four Long Beach teams took the court on Tuesday in the first round of the CIF State basketball championships. Here’s a look at how each team fared, with links to our coverage from the games:. Boys’ Basketball. Division I. St. Anthony 64, Torrey Pines 52. The Saints made...
LONG BEACH, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Prep Basketball: Riverside Prep's historic season ends in the first round of CIF regional tourney

It all came down to the final 27 seconds in Tuesday night’s CIF State Southern California Regional Division V first-round matchup between Riverside Prep and Chaffey. After a back-and-forth contest, Chaffey held a nine-point lead with two and a half minutes left. Riverside Prep’s starting five-man lineup hadn’t stepped off the court in the fourth quarter and they were staying until the game was done.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Sports Illustrated

Bracket Watch: Gonzaga’s No. 1 Overall Seed Could Be in Jeopardy

Welcome to March! Last weekend may not have been in the month of March, but there was still plenty of madness with the top six teams in the men’s AP poll all losing Saturday. That means some shakeups toward the top of our men’s NCAA tournament bracket projection, with a new team ascending to the No. 1 line and a fixture near the top dropping a seed.
BASKETBALL
Elko Daily Free Press

Mustangs ride over Wolverines, 66-31

RENO — Against eventual 2A state champion The Meadows School, the West Wendover boys basketball team was outmatched in the state semifinal. On Friday, at Lawlor Events Center, in Reno, the Wolverines were outscored 21-5 in the first quarter and 21-9 in the second — trailing 42-14 at the half and eventually falling by a running-clock margin in a 66-31 loss.
RENO, NV

