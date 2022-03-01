Conference Tournament Glances

KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner University Women’s Basketball’s Demauria Miles named 2021-2022 SCAC First-Year Player of the Year. “Miles of Schreiner led the Mountaineers in scoring (11.1 points per game) and averaged over a full point per game more during league play (12.6 points per game), good for seventh best in the SCAC. She played in all 25 games this season, getting 15 starts, all coming in SCAC action, and enters this weekend’s tournament ranked in the top 10 in the league in several offensive categories including free throw percentage (80.9 – 1st), field goals made (95 – 8th) and three-point field goals made (33 – 9th). She paced Schreiner in each of those statistical categories. Miles scored in double-digits in 16 contests, which included a career-high 26 in a victory over Centenary on February 4th. Miles becomes the second Mountaineer in program history to earn SCAC Women’s Basketball First-Year Player-of-the-Year, joining Zahra Cross who earned the accolade in 2019-20.”

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO