MADISON, Wis. — Chucky Hepburn hit the bank shot that sent shockwaves through college basketball. With the clock below four seconds, the Wisconsin Badgers freshman point guard took a stepback 3-pointer that clanked high off the glass and through the twine. It gave the No. 10 Badgers a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched them a share of the Big Ten Conference title, which they can claim outright with a victory over 9-21 Nebraska on Sunday.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO