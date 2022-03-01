ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dark Knight Rages in Matt Reeves’ The Batman

By Dana Abercrombie
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last two years, Bruce Wayne has given his life to cleaning up the streets, becoming the batman who stalks the criminals hiding within the shadows of Gotham as they prey on the vulnerable; picking and choosing his petty crime battles with only the aid of a signal that shines...

