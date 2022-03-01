The Dark Knight Rages in Matt Reeves’ The Batman

Matt Reeves talked about doing a Bat-Verse with Warner Bros. The director talked to EW ahead of The Batman's big day in theaters. During those conversations, Reeves mentioned the idea of crafting an entire world around the Gotham in his movie. Recurring characters like Selina Kyle, Penguin, Riddler, and Commissioner Gordon could all end up playing some kind of a role. For the director, this holds a ton fo appeal. However, it would have to be done right because he's not trying to put the cart before the horse. All of this would hinge on audiences collectively approving of Robert Pattinson's take on the bat and working from there. If early indications are anything to go by, they're off to a fast start already. Despite some fan outcry when the casting was announced, most of the emotion behind The Batman is positive. It helps that the trailer for the film was such a knockout at DC FanDome. Check out what Reeves has to say about the idea right here.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO