Hating the British Empire is nothing new. Indeed, it has been the primary occupation of the academy since about 1960. Not without exceptions, of course. The prolific Jeremy Black’s Imperial Legacies of 2019 reminded readers of the British Empire’s political and social benefits to subject peoples. The very naughty economic historian Tirthankar Roy of the London School of Economics has obstinately pursued empirical inquiries, such as his recent An Economic History of India 1707–1857, showing the economic benefits and strong local support for colonialism in the granddaddy of them all, British India.

INDIA ・ 12 DAYS AGO