Rameshwar Balanagu is the Head of Enterprise Architecture at Avaya and focuses on Innovation, Strategic Alignment and Operational Excellence. The history of the internet started in the 1960s for the government to share information. This led to the formation of ARPANET following the launch of the Sputnik satellite, where information could be shared even if there was a nuclear attack. ARPANET is now commonly known as the internet.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO