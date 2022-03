Q I have been good with my personal financial planning and have been saving to buy a house with my partner. We each have about £25,000 in our individual lifetime Isas (Lisas) so have over £50,000 in total saved. We are in no rush to buy and were waiting for the market to calm a little bit post-Covid. Neither of us has ever bought or owned property.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO