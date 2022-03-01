How businesses benefited from cloud transformation

Over the past two years, Guess? (GES) has done an incredible business transformation. The company has entered a sustainable growth trajectory (which, however, was disrupted by the pandemic), its profitability has significantly increased. The company is planning to reach 2.8 billion sales, 12% operating margin, $3.50 EPS, and 31% return on invested capital by 2024. Such goals look quite realistic. The company has several growth drivers that will allow it to increase sales in the coming years. The operating margin will grow due to the rapid growth of profitable wholesale sales. Although I expect Guess to improve margins by growing more profitable segments, it is enough to implement an authorized repurchase program to achieve its EPS target. If the $3.50 target P/E was reached, then at the current P/E the company would trade at a significant premium to the current price. According to my assessment, the upside potential to the fair price is from 44 to 47%.

