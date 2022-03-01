ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to empower IT Sec and Ops teams to anticipate and resolve IT problems

By Zeljka Zorz
helpnetsecurity.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery IT system administrator knows the misery of facing a problem for which the root cause requires hours (and sometimes days) to unearth, all the while part of the IT infrastructure entrusted to them is unavailable to users, open to attack, or not compliant with mandatory security standards. Digging...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How Using TextMagic Will Boost Your Business Comms and Marketing Productivity

If you run a small to medium business, then you'll know all too well that your customers drive your success. By extension, then, you'll also understand the importance of communication with your loyal customer base, whether you have a new product about to launch, or you have a discount you want your faithful following to know about.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

The 7 best secure email providers

Secure email providers offer end-to-end encryption to prevent third parties from seeing transmitted content. Fully encrypted email providers aren't quite as common as end-to-end encrypted texting services, which offer robust security. Here are seven of the best secure email providers you can subscribe to today. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Cloud security in 2022: A business guide to essential tools and best practices

Cloud computing services have become a vital tool for most businesses. It's a trend that has accelerated in recent years, with cloud-based services such as Zoom, Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace and many others becoming the collaboration and productivity tools of choice for teams working remotely. While cloud quickly became...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Computing Security#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#Sec#Ibmers
makeuseof.com

6 Brainstorming Tools to Help Remote Teams Collaborate in Real-Time

When it comes to brainstorming, there are dozens of tools to choose from. With companies getting increasingly distributed, online brainstorming tools are becoming the must-have tool for remote collaboration. What’s more, brainstorming tools can help you uncover innovative experiences and better deliver on user needs. Brainstorming is an opportunity...
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
MIT Technology Review

The AI promise: Put IT on autopilot

Sercompe Business Technology provides essential cloud services to roughly 60 corporate clients, supporting a total of about 50,000 users. So, it’s crucial that the Joinville, Brazil, company’s underlying IT infrastructure deliver reliable service with predictably high performance. But with a complex IT environment that includes more than 2,000 virtual machines and 1 petabyte—equivalent to a million gigabytes—of managed data, it was overwhelming for network administrators to sort through all the data and alerts to figure out what was going on when problems cropped up. And it was tough to ensure network and storage capacity were where they should be, or when to do the next upgrade.
SOFTWARE
Fortune

Google’s new paid leave and vacation policies signal how the workplace pioneer is adapting to the burnout era

This is the web version of The Broadsheet, a daily newsletter for and about the world’s most powerful women. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Joni Mitchell joins the Spotify boycott, Black female legal professionals weigh in on Biden's Supreme Court strategy, and Google looks beyond the office freebies. Have a meaningful Monday!
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Nature.com

A hybrid with distributed pooling blockchain protocol for image storage

As a distributed storage scheme, the blockchain network lacks storage space has been a long-term concern in this field. At present, there are relatively few research on algorithms and protocols to reduce the storage requirement of blockchain, and the existing research has limitations such as sacrificing fault tolerance performance and raising time cost, which need to be further improved. Facing the above problems, this paper proposes a protocol based on Distributed Image Storage Protocol (DISP), which can effectively improve blockchain storage space and reduces computational costs in the help of InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). In order to prove the feasibility of the protocol, we make full use of IPFS and distributed database to design a simulation experiment for blockchain. Through distributed pooling (DP) algorithm in this protocol, we can divide image evidence into recognizable several small files and stored in several nodes. And these files can be restored to lossless original documents again by inverse distributed pooling (IDP) algorithm after authorization. These advantages in performance create conditions for large scale industrial and commercial applications.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Basics to Bash Scripting for Network Engineers

Many youngsters even today wish to become engineers, whether it be network engineers or software engineers. Therefore, we will learn about the basics of bash scripting for network engineers. Bash is a command language interpreter. Bash Script is a simple plain text file that lists a collection of commands that can be executed in the command line. A script is a set of instructions for an appropriate runtime environment that is used for automating processes and procedures. The sole purpose of scripting is to integrate as well as communicate with other programming or coding languages.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

Microsoft Defender now offers protection across Azure, AWS and Google Cloud

Microsoft has announced it is extending the protections afforded by its Defender for Cloud security platform to include workloads running in Google Cloud environments. In addition to existing support for AWS and Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Defender for Cloud will now offer native support for Google’s platform too, including “out-of-the-box” recommendations to help companies protect critical workloads from cybersecurity threats.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

At Last, the Check’s Not ‘in the Mail:’ Digital Lockboxes Tackle B2B Payments Mail Float Problem

B2B payments have a mail float problem — and they suffer from portal fatigue, too. In an interview with Karen Webster, Billtrust CEO Flint Lane said that digital lockboxes can automate the processing of payments and invoicing — cutting down the labor-intensive tasks that were once tolerable before the pandemic, but have always stood as barriers to reconciliation and cash flow visibility.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

NEC Adds Containerized Charging Gateway Function to its Converged Core

NEC recently announced it has enhanced its Converged Core by launching a containerized Charging Gateway Function (CGF). This new Network Function (NF) provides significant flexibility in processing increasingly complex billing information, while also enabling mobile network operators (MNOs) to efficiently launch new charging models. This new flexible billing capability frees MNOs from legacy usage-based systems and allows for monetization strategies that closely match a specific use case.5G networks are expected to provide end-users with various types of services built on eMBB), mMTC) and URLLC. While a legacy billing model, such as flat-rate or usage-based billing, may fit for eMMB services, it will become inadequate as mMTC and URLLC services come to life in the coming years. For example, a Quality of Service model would be more suitable for a URLLC, with quality guarantees with discounts based on Service Level Agreements. mMTC billings, on the other hand, should be based on the number of concurrent connections for IoT devices, such as connected home appliances.
TECHNOLOGY
scitechdaily.com

How To Help Humans Understand Robots – To Collaborate Faster and More Effectively

Theories from cognitive science and psychology could help humans learn to collaborate with robots faster and more effectively, scientists find. Scientists who study human-robot interaction often focus on understanding human intentions from a robot’s perspective, so the robot learns to cooperate with people more effectively. But human-robot interaction is a two-way street, and the human also needs to learn how the robot behaves.
ENGINEERING
dailyhodl.com

Tatum NFTs Express Allows Enterprises To Create NFTs Without Holding Crypto

Tatum, a blockchain development platform backed by Octopus Ventures, has introduced a first-of-its-kind feature for creating NFTs. Called ‘NFT Express,’ the feature allows users to mint NFTs without having to use cryptocurrencies to pay for blockchain transaction fees or deploy smart contracts. This opens doors for enterprises worldwide,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy