ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ralph Ahn death: New Girl star who played Tran dies aged 95

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qq35P_0eS1zMSo00

New Girl star Ralph Ahn has died aged 95.

The actor, who played the fan-favourite role of Tran opposite Jake Johnson’s Nick on the popular American sitcom, died on 26 February, the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles (Kafla) said.

Johnson was among those to pay tribute after news of Ahn’s death emerged.

“RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines,” Johnson said on Twitter.

“I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends.”

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles also paid tribute to the actor.

In a lengthy Facebook post, president James An wrote: “First of all, I can’t stop the shock and sadness from the sudden news of Ahn’s passing.”

“Ahn was the only living descendant of Dosan Ahn Changho, the teacher of the people, who dedicated his whole life to convey the spirit and beliefs of Dosan to the descendants,” he added.

Ahn’s parents were among the first wave of Korean immigrants in 1902.

They were the first Korean couple to immigrate from Korea to the US mainland. Three years after Ahn’s father died, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and the US entered the Second World War.

Ahn joined the US Navy in 1944 to fight the Japanese. He is one of an estimated 100 Korean Americans who served over the course of the war.

As an actor, Ahn was known for his roles in 1996’s Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace , 1993’s Amityville: A New Generation and 1995’s Panther.

Fans have also paid tribute, with many describing him as one of their favourite New Girl characters.

“The actor who played one of my favourite recurring New Girl characters passed away,” one fan wrote.

“Just saw Ralph Ahn, the guy that played Tran on New Girl , passed away,” author and journalist Jason Diamond tweeted.

“He led a fascinating life besides that role, but the friendship he has with Jake Johnson’s Nick is one of my favourite things I’ve seen on TV over the last decade.”

“RIP TRAN! His name was Ralph Ahn and he lived a pretty freaking interesting life!” another fan added.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ralph Ahn, Korean actor who played the friendly neighbor Tran in New Girl, has passed away at 95... as stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone pay tribute

The comedy world is in mourning on Monday, with the news that character actor Ralph Ahn, best known for playing the kind, silent neighbor Tran on New Girl, has passed away. The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles confirmed Ahn's passing at 95 years of age, while Korean news outlet YNA reported he was recently hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley said his TV wife Vivian Vance was a C-word, 'My Three Sons' co-star claims

"I Love Lucy" star William Frawley once called his TV wife Vivian Vance a "miserable c---t." The claim was made by the late actor’s "My Three Sons" co-star Tim Considine. According to the 81-year-old, the vulgar insult was made when a lieutenant general and his adjutant visited the set of their ‘60s sitcom while he was in the Air Force Reserve.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to ‘I Love Lucy’ Star Vivian Vance: It Was a Hard Life for TV’s Ethel Mertz

When it comes to I Love Lucy, arguably the greatest Classic TV sitcom in television history, it’s usually Lucille Ball and husband Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo that come to mind. But in truth, equally important to the show were their on-screen best friends, Ethel and Fred Mertz, as played by Vivian Vance and William Frawley — and in particular Ethel, who became Lucy’s comrade-in-schemes from episode to episode.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Johnson
Person
Ralph Ahn
Person
Jason Diamond
Person
Bob Weir
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Beautiful Wife Christine Baumgatner For Date Night At The SAG Awards

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Nightbirde death: America’s Got Talent star Jane Marczewski dies from cancer aged 31

America’s Got Talent star Nightbirde has died aged 31 of cancer.The singer – real name Jane Marczewski – appeared on the reality TV series in 2021, but was forced to pull out of the competition in August after her cancer took “a turn for the worse”.On Monday (21 February), sources with direct knowledge confirmed to TMZ that the singer had died on Sunday (20 February) while undergoing treatment for the disease.America’s Got Talent host Terry Crews confirmed the news as he paid tribute, writing: “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family...
CANCER
The Independent

Pam Hupp: The real story of husband-framing killer played by an unrecognisable Renée Zellweger

Pamela Hupp, a woman serving life in prison and recently charged with murder in a separate case, is portrayed by Renée Zellweger in The Thing About Pam, an upcoming true-crime drama on NBC.Hupp was charged with first-degree murder in July last year in the 2011 stabbing death of her friend Elizabeth “Betsy” Faria and has pleaded not guilty.When charges were brought in that case, Hupp was already serving a life sentence after entering an Alford plea in a separate case. (An Alford plea is a plea in which one doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes that evidence exist that would likely...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahn Changho#Us Navy#New Girl#American#Japanese#The Us Navy#Korean Americans#Beyond Cyberspace#Amityville
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

‘Father Knows Best’ Actress Elinor Donahue Is a Mom of 4! Meet Sons Brian, Peter, James and Christopher

Actress Elinor Donahue began her acting career at a very early age, starring in several films before landing the role that she became best known for. Playing Betty Anderson on the sitcom Father Knows Best from 1954 to 1960 helped establish her as one of the top actresses on television. Elinor balanced her Hollywood career with motherhood, welcoming four sons: Brian Ackerman, Peter Ackerman, James Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Ron Howard Shares a Heartfelt Message for His Twin Daughters’ Birthday

Actor and director Ron Howard posted a sweet tribute to his twin daughters, Jocelyn and Paige, on their 37th birthday. “Our lives changed in the most profound, mysterious & magical ways when Cheryl & I were blessed by the arrival of these two on this day in ‘85,” Howard wrote on his Instagram. “Fraternal twins Jocelyn & [Paige] were born into our lives. I’ve learned so much about life by being their dad. Happy Birthday Daughters. And thanks for the joy, love and amazing-ness you’ve each brought to our family in your own unique ways.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

The Amazing Johnathan Dies At 63: Magician-Comic Was Longtime Fixture On TV & In Las Vegas

Click here to read the full article. The Amazing Johnathan, the veteran magician and comic who headlined in Las Vegas for more than a decade and appeared often on television including stand-up specials and David Letterman’s shows, died late Tuesday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 63 and had been struggling with health problems including cardiomyopathy for several years. His wife, sideshow stunt artist Anastasia Synn, confirmed the news to the Las Vegas Journal-Review today. “I’m losing my beautiful, brilliant husband,” she’d said Tuesday on social media. Born John Edward Szeles on September 9, 1958, in Detroit, he began doing street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

527K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy