Ralph Ahn death: New Girl star who played Tran dies aged 95

New Girl star Ralph Ahn has died aged 95.

The actor, who played the fan-favourite role of Tran opposite Jake Johnson’s Nick on the popular American sitcom, died on 26 February, the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles (Kafla) said.

Johnson was among those to pay tribute after news of Ahn’s death emerged.

“RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much with literally no lines,” Johnson said on Twitter.

“I loved when he was on set. I was always expecting to somehow work with him again. Condolences to his family/friends.”

The Korean American Federation of Los Angeles also paid tribute to the actor.

In a lengthy Facebook post, president James An wrote: “First of all, I can’t stop the shock and sadness from the sudden news of Ahn’s passing.”

“Ahn was the only living descendant of Dosan Ahn Changho, the teacher of the people, who dedicated his whole life to convey the spirit and beliefs of Dosan to the descendants,” he added.

Ahn’s parents were among the first wave of Korean immigrants in 1902.

They were the first Korean couple to immigrate from Korea to the US mainland. Three years after Ahn’s father died, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and the US entered the Second World War.

Ahn joined the US Navy in 1944 to fight the Japanese. He is one of an estimated 100 Korean Americans who served over the course of the war.

As an actor, Ahn was known for his roles in 1996’s Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace , 1993’s Amityville: A New Generation and 1995’s Panther.

Fans have also paid tribute, with many describing him as one of their favourite New Girl characters.

“The actor who played one of my favourite recurring New Girl characters passed away,” one fan wrote.

“Just saw Ralph Ahn, the guy that played Tran on New Girl , passed away,” author and journalist Jason Diamond tweeted.

“He led a fascinating life besides that role, but the friendship he has with Jake Johnson’s Nick is one of my favourite things I’ve seen on TV over the last decade.”

“RIP TRAN! His name was Ralph Ahn and he lived a pretty freaking interesting life!” another fan added.