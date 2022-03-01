ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brave Ukrainian disposes of mine with bare hands while casually smoking cigarette

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7DU0_0eS1zH3B00

A Ukrainian man was filmed effortlessly carrying a land mine away from a road with his bare hands while casually puffing on a cigarette.

In the video, reportedly filmed in Berdyansk and shared on Twitter by Ukrainian news portal The New Voice of Ukraine on Sunday, the unidentified man wearing jeans and a black puffer jacket can be seen carrying a land mine believed to be placed by Russian troops on a wide road near a bridge.

He can be seen walking gingerly with the bomb in his hands across the bridge towards a forest area to keep commuters safe.

The 38-second video does not, however, show the device being detonated.

The video went viral, with more than two million views and 32,000 likes, as Ukraine continued to fight Russian troops that invaded the country on 24 February.

The man has been praised on social media for his bravery.

One user wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “In all seriousness, I haven’t seen so much heart before the last 4 days. The people of Ukraine, you are all simply amazing.”

“Whoa. This is proof that the Ukrainian people are risking life and limb for the right to self-governance. For freedom. It is both heartbreaking and breathtaking to watch,” wrote another user.

“All while smoking a cigarette? so badass!” said another comment.

Russia ’s full-scale invasion has resulted in the deaths of at least 240 Ukrainians so far, according to the UN.

According to Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar, around 4,300 Russian soldiers have also died.

The fighting has forced at least 200,000 to flee the country, with the vast majority of them having left for Poland .

Since the invasion, several videos on social media have shown Ukrainians taking on the Russians and displaying courage in the face of adversity.

A Ukrainian man in Bakhmach has been filmed trying to block a convoy of several Russian tanks with just his hands as the invasion of the country continued.

Another video showed a Ukrainian woman confronting a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so they might bloom when he dies.

The sunflower is the country’s national flower.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Vice

Russian Spy Caught in Poland at Ukraine Border, Authorities Say

PRZEMYŚL, Poland — Polish authorities said they arrested a Russian spy near a border crossing with Ukraine in the same area that has already seen thousands of refugees fleeing the war. According to an official statement released from the Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego (ABW), a federal agency tasked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ukraine war: 'Russian soldiers killed my family while they fled'

A family trying to flee Russian attacks was deliberately targeted by Russian soldiers at a checkpoint in southern Ukraine, relatives say. Five people were killed. This article contains details some readers may find upsetting. On 24 February, as Russian forces launched their attack on Ukraine, the Fedko family made a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Ukrainians#The New Voice Of Ukraine#Russian#Un
Daily Mail

Ukrainians stand in the way of Russian tanks and sing the national anthem in front of troops while a furious driver refuses to show her passport to Kalashnikov-wielding soldier as brave citizens risk their lives for their country

Heroic Ukrainians are continuing to fight back against Russian troops, standing in the way of tanks and refusing to comply with the invading forces as more stories of incredible bravery emerge from the war. A group of unarmed civilians blocked one tank from entering the town of Koryukivka in the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
Fortune

Anger explodes at Germany, Italy, and Hungary over Europe’s failure to cut Russia off from SWIFT payment network

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As Russian troops enter Kyiv and the European Union prepares to sign off on fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, there is widespread fury against the countries that are blocking the heaviest potential sanctions.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

533K+
Followers
181K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy