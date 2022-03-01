Brave Ukrainian disposes of mine with bare hands while casually smoking cigarette

A Ukrainian man was filmed effortlessly carrying a land mine away from a road with his bare hands while casually puffing on a cigarette.

In the video, reportedly filmed in Berdyansk and shared on Twitter by Ukrainian news portal The New Voice of Ukraine on Sunday, the unidentified man wearing jeans and a black puffer jacket can be seen carrying a land mine believed to be placed by Russian troops on a wide road near a bridge.

He can be seen walking gingerly with the bomb in his hands across the bridge towards a forest area to keep commuters safe.

The 38-second video does not, however, show the device being detonated.

The video went viral, with more than two million views and 32,000 likes, as Ukraine continued to fight Russian troops that invaded the country on 24 February.

The man has been praised on social media for his bravery.

One user wrote on the micro-blogging platform: “In all seriousness, I haven’t seen so much heart before the last 4 days. The people of Ukraine, you are all simply amazing.”

“Whoa. This is proof that the Ukrainian people are risking life and limb for the right to self-governance. For freedom. It is both heartbreaking and breathtaking to watch,” wrote another user.

“All while smoking a cigarette? so badass!” said another comment.

Russia ’s full-scale invasion has resulted in the deaths of at least 240 Ukrainians so far, according to the UN.

According to Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar, around 4,300 Russian soldiers have also died.

The fighting has forced at least 200,000 to flee the country, with the vast majority of them having left for Poland .

Since the invasion, several videos on social media have shown Ukrainians taking on the Russians and displaying courage in the face of adversity.

A Ukrainian man in Bakhmach has been filmed trying to block a convoy of several Russian tanks with just his hands as the invasion of the country continued.

Another video showed a Ukrainian woman confronting a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so they might bloom when he dies.

The sunflower is the country’s national flower.