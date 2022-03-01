ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Jo Anne Ainley, 95

Times-Republican
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJo Anne Ainley, 95, of Marshalltown, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022,...

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Fact check: Joe Biden's State of the Union address

—In his first State of the Union address, President Biden confronted Vladimir Putin's "premeditated and unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine and announced the closure of U.S. airspace to Russian planes. He also discussed the high inflation the U.S. is enduring at home and his plans to bring costs down while reducing the country's deficits.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Ukrainians say they are fighting on in Kherson

WASHINGTON/KYIV/KHARKIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainians said they were fighting on in the first sizeable city Russia claimed to have seized, while Moscow stepped up its lethal bombardment of major population centres that its invasion force has so far failed to tame. With Moscow having failed in its aim of...
POLITICS
The Hill

Reynolds response hammers Biden for 'weakness on world stage'

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) hammered President Biden for his “weakness on the world stage” in the Republican response to Biden’s first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Reynolds, speaking from Des Moines, touched on Russia’s unfolding invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.’s “disastrous” withdrawal from...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Marshalltown, IA
Obituaries
City
Marshalltown, IA
The Hill

US to ban Russian flights from American airspace

The U.S. government is banning Russian planes and airlines from American airspace amid Moscow's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. The orders from the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Federal Aviation Administration include "aircraft owned, certified, operated, registered, chartered, leased, or controlled by, for, or for the benefit of, a person who is a citizen of Russia. This includes passenger and cargo flights, and scheduled as well as charter flights."
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Russian people may not be able to withstand "economic siege," experts say

The crippling sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine are already wreaking havoc on the lives of ordinary Russians, who can only expect things to worsen in the days and weeks ahead, experts say. The measures announced by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend include targeting...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Unitypoint Health
CBS News

Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky vows to hold fast as Russia's forces advance and Putin's missiles rain down

Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that almost 6,000 members of Russia's invading force had been killed as Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war against Ukraine hit the one-week mark. Zelensky vowed that Russia would not topple his government by pummeling Ukraine's cities and civilians with missiles, but with pressure from unprecedented international sanctions against Moscow swelling by the day, that appeared to be Putin's strategy.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy