MLB

MLB Labor Update: MLB, MLBPA Close To An Agreement On New CBA

 1 day ago

Jim Bowden joins Sherree Burruss to...

The Spun

Look: MLB Star Calls For Rob Manfred’s Firing

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has quickly become one of the most hated men in sports. And now players are calling for his resignation. Major League Baseball and the MLBPA failed to come to an agreement on Monday. Manfred, as a result, has already begun cancelling games early in the 2022 season. This all could have been avoided if Manfred was a commissioner interested in supporting his players instead of the owners.
MLB
The Spun

Bryce Harper To Another League? MLB World Reacts

Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues. Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rob Manfred’s honest take on his feelings for MLB fans

Major League Baseball has recently announced that they will not be able to resolve the current lockout and that the 2022 season will be delayed. This is really disheartening for not only the game of baseball but also for all baseball fans. Baseball is in a bad place right now, and commissioner Rob Manfred isn’t doing a good job of promoting the game and doing the things that are required for it to succeed.
MLB
Jim Bowden
NBC Sports

Bryce Harper sends message to Japan's Yomiuri Giants as MLB lockout continues

Monday was MLB's self-imposed deadline to end the lockout and reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before regular-season games would be lost. No agreement was reached but there have finally been reports of progress with talks extending into Tuesday. The original 2022 opening day was set for March 31, and...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Live updates as league reportedly takes 'threatening tone' ahead of self-imposed deadline

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marks the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
WSB Radio

MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers

JUPITER, Fla. — (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred and top deputy Dan Halem met with players Monday on the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball's deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. Emotions became...
MLB
#Cba#Mlbpa#Mlb Labor
Bradenton Herald

MLB Pushes Back CBA Deadline After 13 Meetings with MLBPA

View the original article to see embedded media. The eyes of the baseball world were fixated on Roger Dean Stadium as the MLB and MLBPA met for the eighth straight day on Monday. The two sides met thirteen times over the course of 17 hours, but no compromise could be officially reached,
MLB
Raleigh News & Observer

Despite Nine Days of Meetings, MLB, MLBPA Fail to Reach New CBA

View the original article to see embedded media. When the MLB and MLBPA departed in the early hours on Tuesday morning, following 15 hours of negotiating, the general consensus would be when the two sides would reconvene later that day, finalizing the new CBA, however, all but that happened. The...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

LIVE Lockout Watch: MLB, MLBPA Seek New CBA Ahead of League’s Deadline

In an eleventh-hour Hail Mary, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have gained enough traction where a new collective bargaining agreement is within grasp. MLB had previously told the MLBPA the two sides needed to strike a deal before they left Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. on Monday. Otherwise, the league would begin canceling regular season games.
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

MLBPA Unanimously Rejects MLB's Final CBA; First 2 Series Of Season Canceled

The MLBPA has unanimously rejected the MLB’s final CBA proposal, and the first two series of the season have been canceled, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. After rumors were spreading that talks had been advancing on Monday night, this is a major step backward in baseball’s hopes of getting a season underway any time soon. The two sides failed to reach an agreement by Tuesday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline, and based on commissioner Rob Manfred’s comments following the meetings, it didn’t sound like discussions were trending in the right direction. Manfred went on to say that he is fully willing to cancel regular-season games.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLBPA reiterates desire to continue negotiation after MLB cancels games

After MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced the cancelation of the first two series of the regular season, a few key members of the Players Association conducted a press conference of their own. Union executive director Tony Clark, lead negotiator Bruce Meyer and two members of the player executive subcommittee — Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller — spoke with the media (including Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America and Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle).
MLB
The Spun

Rob Manfred Is Getting Crushed By Baseball Fans Today

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred officially canceled the start of the 2022 season Tuesday after the MLB Players Association rejected the owners’ latest proposal. He attempted to deflect blame during a press conference explaining that the league-enforced lockout will lead to MLB eliminating at least the first two series without any plans to make them up.
MLB
TMZ.com

Rob Manfred Says MLB Will Cancel Games Following Failed CBA Talks

3:16 PM PT -- The Major League Baseball Players Association said Tuesday it's "disgusted" by Manfred's decision to cancel games. The MLBPA went on to say it believes Manfred and league owners are trying to "break our Player fraternity." "As in the past," the MLBPA added, "this effort will fail....
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Progress made, league extends self-imposed deadline to 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marked the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
The Spun

MLB Is Reportedly Set To Make 1 Final Offer

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Player’s Association have been going back and forth in contract talks for weeks. Unfortunately, there has been no fruit to their labor talks thus far. Over the past two days, it seemed like the two sides were building momentum to a possible deal.
MLB
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reportedly Already Being Eyed For Another Job

On Monday, Derek Jeter announced that he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. He’s also giving up in his stake in the franchise. “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter said in a statement. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”
SPORTS

