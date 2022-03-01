MLB Labor Update: MLB, MLBPA Close To An Agreement On New CBA

The MLBPA has unanimously rejected the MLB’s final CBA proposal, and the first two series of the season have been canceled, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. After rumors were spreading that talks had been advancing on Monday night, this is a major step backward in baseball’s hopes of getting a season underway any time soon. The two sides failed to reach an agreement by Tuesday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline, and based on commissioner Rob Manfred’s comments following the meetings, it didn’t sound like discussions were trending in the right direction. Manfred went on to say that he is fully willing to cancel regular-season games.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO