Fresno, CA

Man shot outside restaurant in Fresno’s River Park, police say

By Kellie Helton
 1 day ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized following a shooting outside of a business in the River Park Shopping Center on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers were called out to Ruth’s Chris Steak House near Blackstone and El Paso avenues after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his mid-20s suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower body outside of the business.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he is currently in stable condition.

Authorities say the shooter left the area in a silver car before officers could arrive.

NEW INFO | Fresno steak restaurant shooting ‘was a targeted hit,’ Chief Balderrama says

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but officials believe the suspect and the victim may know each other.

No other details about the suspect have been provided by authorities at this time.

Officials say the entrance into River Park on El Paso Avenue is expected to be shut down for the next couple of hours as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

