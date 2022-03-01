ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake DeBrusk’s hat trick propels Bruins to 7-0 rout of Kings

Jake DeBrusk finished off a natural hat trick less than a minute into the second period and the visiting Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to five games with a 7-0 rout over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday.

Erik Haula scored two goals, Patrice Bergeron had a goal with two assists, Taylor Hall added a goal and DeBrusk also notched an assist for Boston.

Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy each had two assists as the Bruins improved to 3-0-0 to start a six-game road swing. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his third shutout of the season.

DeBrusk’s first career hat trick, in his 10th career multi-goal game, came in his first 5:25 of ice time. It gave the Bruins forward seven goals in his past five games and two multi-goal games in his past three contests.

The Kings’ Jonathan Quick made 14 saves on 19 shots before he was pulled in the second period. Los Angeles saw its five-game winning streak end while losing by seven goals for the first time since Nov. 13, 2009, when it also fell 7-0 to the Atlanta Thrashers.

The Bruins won by at least seven for the first time since an 8-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 26, 2019.

DeBrusk gave Boston a 1-0 lead just 61 seconds into the game as his wrist shot from just inside the blue line handcuffed Quick and trickled into the goal.

DeBrusk was opportunistic again at 13:37 of the opening period, intercepting an errant pass from Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson and scoring past Quick while unmarked from the slot.

The third goal came just 53 seconds into the second period when DeBrusk deflected a shot by Bergeron past Quick for his 14th of the season.

Boston piled it on when Bergeron scored on a power play at 11:40 of the second period, his 15th, and Hall added his 12th less than a minute later. Quick was pulled with just over seven minutes remaining in the second period, and Cal Petersen stopped 11 of the 13 shots he faced in relief.

Haula scored both of his goals just over three minutes apart in the middle of the third period. The first of the two, on a power play, was the 100th of his career, while Charlie Coyle picked up his 200th career assist on the score.

