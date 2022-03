Rocket League Season 5 will be coming to close in a few short weeks, and developer Psyonix has pulled back the curtain on the competitive rewards players can expect to receive. This time around, players will be getting new Goal Explosions based on their rank when the season ends. Season 5 will wrap up on March 9th, so if players want to get a better rank in the game beforehand, there are still a few weeks left to bring things up! The full list from Rocket League's official website can be found below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO