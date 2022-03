Ranked the No. 31 prospect in the Top247, Tausili Akana saw a slight bump in his ranking as 247Sports dropped it’s latest Top247 rankings last Wednesday. The Utah native and Skyridge High School standout ranks as the No. 3 edge rusher among his position group and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Utah. A 6-foot-4 and 225-pound edge rusher, Akana possesses excellent length and athleticism off the perimeter that consistently prove him to be a handful for opposing offensive linemen. Still developing into his frame and athletic foundation, Akana appears to be one of the safest bets in the Class of 2023.

