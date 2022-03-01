ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

MIT Chemical Synthesis Yields Potential Antibiotic

By Anne Trafton, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
scitechdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA new strategy for producing a natural compound could also be used to generate variants with even stronger antimicrobial activity. Chemists at MIT have developed a novel way to synthesize himastatin, a natural compound that has shown potential as an antibiotic. Using their new synthesis, the researchers were able...

scitechdaily.com

CBS News

Chinese scientists say they've developed a new, highly accurate COVID test that gives results in 4 minutes

Chinese scientists say they have developed a new coronavirus test that is as accurate as a PCR lab test but gives results within four minutes. Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are widely considered the most accurate and sensitive for detecting the virus that causes COVID-19, but they usually take several hours. During the surge of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, many labs were unable to keep up with heavy testing demand, resulting in long delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
SKIN CARE
Phys.org

New study advances knowledge of the battle between viruses and human cells

In the long-term battle between a herpesvirus and its human host, a University of Massachusetts virologist and her team of students have identified some human RNA able to resist the viral takeover—and the mechanism by which that occurs. This discovery, described in a paper published Feb. 15 in Proceedings...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
JAPAN
MedicalXpress

Reusable plastic bottles shown to release hundreds of chemicals

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen have found several hundred different chemical substances in tap water stored in reusable plastic bottles. Several of these substances are potentially harmful to human health. There is a need for better regulation and manufacturing standards for manufacturers, according to the chemists behind the study.
ENVIRONMENT
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

The Last Day of the Dinosaurs: New Details on Devastating Asteroid That Hit Earth

The asteroid which killed nearly all of the dinosaurs struck Earth during springtime. This conclusion was drawn by an international team of researchers after having examined thin sections, high-resolution synchrotron X-ray scans, and carbon isotope records of the bones of fishes that died less than 60 minutes after the asteroid impacted. The team presents its findings in the journal Nature.
ASTRONOMY
technologynetworks.com

Protein Pump Helps Bacteria To Become Resistant to Antibiotics

MIT chemists have discovered the structure of a protein that can pump toxic molecules out of bacterial cells. Proteins similar to this one, which is found in E. coli, are believed to help bacteria become resistant to multiple antibiotics. Using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, the researchers were able to...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Superbugs Use Mirror Images To Evade Antibiotics

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is a bacterial infection that has become resistant to most of the antibiotics used to treat regular staph infections. Duke computer scientist Bruce Donald and collaborators at the University of Connecticut are working to develop new enzyme inhibitors to fight MRSA. In research published in PLOS Computational Biology, the team discovered how a single small mutation makes a big difference in drug efficacy.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Less antibiotic use in dentistry shows no increase in endocarditis

Sweden is one of the few countries that have removed the dental health recommendation to give prophylactic antibiotics to people at a higher risk of infection of the heart valves, so-called infective endocarditis. Since the recommendation was removed in 2012, there has been no increase in this disease, a registry study from Karolinska Institutet published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases shows.
HEALTH
Futurity

Crop antibiotic dulls bumblebee foraging skills

An antibiotic sprayed on orchard crops to combat bacterial diseases slows the cognition of bumblebees and reduces their foraging efficiency, a new study shows. Researchers focused on streptomycin, an antibiotic used increasingly in US agriculture during the past decade. “No one has examined the potential impacts on pollinators of broadcast...
AGRICULTURE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Are Unraveling the Mysteries Around Type-2 Diabetes

For more than 30 years, scientists have been trying to unravel the mystery of how a key biological molecule self assembles into a rogue protein-like substance known as amyloid, which is thought to play a role in the development of type-2 diabetes — a disease that affects 300 million people worldwide.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s TESS Finds Almost 100 Quadruple Star Systems

NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has found over 5000 candidate exoplanet candidates, and 197 confirmed exoplanets since its mission began in late 2018. TESS is good at finding exoplanets, but the spacecraft is a powerful scientific platform, and it’s made other discoveries, too. Scientists working with TESS recently announced 97 quadruple star candidates, nearly doubling the number of known quadruple systems.
ASTRONOMY
Fortune

Everyone is planning for a COVID-free summer. But epidemiologists say a new variant could emerge at any time.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It’s been more than two years now since the coronavirus pandemic first arrived in the U.S., and it’s no surprise that “COVID fatigue” is setting in among many Americans who are ready to move on from the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

New Findings Show Dietary Supplement May Mimic the Benefits of Exercise

Exercising muscles send out numerous chemical signals that can influence brain function. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are well known, but remain unexplained. The neurogenesis-enhancing effects of exercise are mediated by the systemic release of selenium followed by its entry into the brain. Dietary selenium supplementation effectively reversed the cognitive...
LIFESTYLE
scitechdaily.com

Curiosity Rover Finds a Bizarre Rock on Mars That Looks Like a Flower

The Curiosity rover took a picture of something pretty enticing this week on the surface of Mars. While the object in question looks like a tiny little flower or maybe even some type of organic feature, the rover team confirmed this object is a mineral formation, with delicate structures that formed by minerals precipitating from water.
ASTRONOMY

