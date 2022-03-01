ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Teofimo Lopez Reacts To The War In Ukraine With Russia

By Niall Doran
boxingnewsandviews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boxing world like anywhere else has been jolted and taken off guard by the situation in Ukraine at the moment. A carnage-ridden conflict already in its short antiquity so far. Thoughts and prayers for peace around the world have been forthcoming. You sense they will...

www.boxingnewsandviews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#War#Boxing#Combat#Ufc
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketRealist

How Old is Putin’s Rumored Wife Alina Kabaeva?

Whereas Vladimir Putin has been vocal about his invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president has been secretive about his personal life. Putin divorced his first wife Lyudmila Shkrebnev in 2013 and is rumored to have since married Alina Kabaeva. How old is Kabaeva, and what’s her net worth?. Article...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Fox News’s Jennifer Griffin fully loses her patience with Fox’s Ukraine punditry

Among the many times in which punditry can go very wrong, few rank as high as wartime. And nothing demonstrates that better than some corners of Fox News right now. Tucker Carlson has spent years suggesting maybe Vladimir Putin isn’t a bad guy. Several of its hosts wagered that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was manufactured to distract from the Biden administration’s domestic political issues — right before Russia actually invaded. A number of its pundits and hosts have seen their statements on issues like sanctions contradicted by the network’s actual reporting on the situation.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy