Basketball

Local Sports: Carlson moves into Girls Basketball District semifinals

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 1 day ago

Woodhaven handed Gibraltar Carlson’s girls basketball team its first Downriver League loss of the season just a few days ago.

The Marauders hated to have their perfect season ruined, but coach Kristin Fabrizio said at the time that it might be a blessing in disguise.

She knew what she was talking about.

Carlson came out on top 53-43 Monday in the rematch in the opening round of the Division 1 District tournament at Monroe.

“I am really excited for the girls,” Fabrizio said. “One of the big keys for us was shutting down their middle. We worked on that a lot. Their girls are a lot bigger than ours.”

Emma Shimizu (21), Elyse Miller (12) and Jalyn Bongiorno (11) all scored in double figures for Carlson (18-3).

Carlson will play Monroe at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The first game of a semifinal doubleheader that night will pit Bedford against Trenton at 5:30 p.m.

Carlson ; 12 ; 17 ; 13 ; 11 ; - ; 53

Woodhaven ; 12 ; 12 ; 6 ; 12; - ; 43

GIBRALTAR CARLSON: Carafelli 2 0-0 4, Poli 1 (1) 2-5 5, Miller 5 2-2 12, Shimizu 8 (1) 4-5 21, Bongiorno 5 (1) 0-0 11. Totals 21 (3) 8-12 53.

WOODHAVEN: Dabbs 1 1-2 3, Barnhart 3 (3) 0-0 9, Heneger 5 0-0 10, Henderson 2 0-0 4, Roberts 1 (1) 0-0 3, J. Henneger 7 0-0 14. Totals 19 (4) 1-2 43.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Slow start stops Milan

ADRIAN – Milan got into early foul trouble in the opening game of the Division 2 District at Adrian and never recovered.

The Big Reds had two starters with four fouls by the opening minute of the second quarter of a 65-43 loss to Onsted.

“We got down quick,” Milan coach Bobby Green said. “Give Onsted credit. They got the lead and held us at bay.”

Allie Millina scored 17 points and Lauryn Obey added 11 for Milan (6-13).

“It really was an up and down season,” Green said. “At times we looked really well, but others we were not able to pull it all together.”

Onsted ; 17 ; 8 ; 19 ; 21 ; - ; 65

Milan ; 8 ; 12 ; 9 ; 14 ; - ; 43

ONSTED: Borders 0 0-2 0, Kennedy Ross 2 3-5 7, Kamryn Ross 1(1) 5-6 8, Christian 1 0-0 2, Ruhkufsky 0 1-2 1, Freshcorn 8 (4) 5-6 25, Smith 10 2-2 22, Harrah 0 0-2 0. Totals 22 (5) 16-26 65.

MILAN: McCray 1 (1) 0-0 3, Obey 4 (1) 2-2 11, Brown 1 1-2 3, Stines 1 0-1 2, Segrist 3 (1) 0-0 7, Millina 5 7-9 17. Totals 15(3) 10-14 43.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dundee surges

DUNDEE – Dundee took control after halftime to pull away for a 54-48 over Adrian Madison Monday.

The Vikings led just 25-23 at the half, but had a 39-30 advantage at the end of three periods.

Carson Irwin led the way with 15 points and Braiden Whitaker tossed in 11 as Dundee improved to 11-7.

“It was a nice way for us to go out on Senior Night,” Dundee coach Jay Haselschwerdt said.

Dundee ; 14 ; 11 ; 14 ; 15 ; – ; 54

Madison 12 ; 11 ; 7 ; 18 ; – ; 48

DUNDEE: Carner 1 (1) 0-0 3, Irwin 4 7-8 15, Layton 1 2-2 4, Bolster 4 0-0 8, Whitaker 4 3-7 11, LaPalme 2 (1) 1-2 6, Salenbien 2 3-3 7. Totals 18 (2) 16 -22 54.

ADRIAN MADISON: Burciaga 2 (1) 4-4 9, Glase 1 0-0 2, Powers 3 (1) 2-2 9, Benson 1 (1) 3-4 6, A.Nieto 1 (1) 1-2 4, Murry 1 0-2 2, Regalado 3 (2) 0-0 8, M. Nieto 3 0-1 6, Grof 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 (6) 10-15 48.

Huron on a streak

NEW BOSTON – New Boston Huron started the season with a win, then dropped 15 games in a row.

After finally breaking the skid last week, the Chiefs are on a two-game winning streak. They beat Livonia Clarenceville 65-57 Monday.

Cole Grunwald had a big night with 21 points while Ethan Woolery added 17 and Rory Callahan 11.

Huron ; 18 ; 23 ; 18 ; 16 ; – ; 65

Clarenceville ; 12 ; 11 ; 16 ; 18 ; – ; 57

NEW BOSTON HURON: Bronson 0 1-2 1, M. Smith 2 4-11 8, Martin 0 1-2 1, Farrugia 2 (2) 1-4 6, Grunwald 8 (4) 1-3 21, Callahan 4 3-3 11, Woolery 4 9-12 17. Totals 20 (5) 29-37 65.

LIVONIA CLARENCEVILLE: Soles 6 (2) 2-5 16, McDonnell 2 (2) 909 6, Stadler 7 (1) 6-15 21, Harris 1 0-0 2, Robinson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Smiley 2 1-2 5, McNeil 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 9-22 57.

PREP SWIMMING

Scheffer second

ANN ARBOR – Micah Scheffer took second place in the 50-yard freestyle to highlight a strong performance by Bedford in the Southeastern Conference meet during the weekend. Nick Zoldowski (100 freestyle) hit state-qualifying times, Dylan Horak and Jordan Belknap both nice drops in the butterfly and Austin Clise had personal best of 369.25 to place fourth in diving.

Alex Apetroaei had the biggest time drops for Monroe.

“They finished twice the team they were when they started,” Monroe coach Erin Dowen said.

JUNIOR HIGH BASKETBALL

Bedford finishes strong

TEMPERANCE – Anna Gray was the top scorer, Journey Gossard hit some key free throws and Joslyn Miller led in rebounding as Bedford’s seventh grade (9-5) finished its season with a 28-8 win over Adrian Monday.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Carlson moves into Girls Basketball District semifinals

The Monroe News

