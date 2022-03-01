Red-hot Argyle and Ponder head into regional quarterfinals

Argyle and Ponder remain standing.

The defending Class 4A champion Eagles (26-6) and the 3A Lions (31-3) are the only two Denton-area boys teams to reach their respective regional quarterfinal rounds.

Neither has lost since the prestigious Whataburger Tournament in December.

Ninth-ranked Argyle hasn't been challenged since it clipped No. 17 Wichita Falls Hirschi 44-41 in overtime on Jan. 11.

No team has pushed Ponder since the No. 21 Lions beat then-ranked Whitesboro 83-76 in overtime on Jan. 14.

The streaking Eagles, who've won 14 straight postseason games, and Lions look to extend their season on Tuesday night.

Here's a look at their matchups.

Class 4A Region I quarterfinals

Who: No. 9 Argyle (26-6) vs. No. 24 Fort Worth Dunbar (18-15)

Where: Carrollton Turner High School

When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Defensive-minded Argyle, which is allowing just 38 points a night, won its bi-district and area round games by an average of 39 points. The Eagles, who returned just one key player from last year's state title team in Eli Valentino, have reached the regional quarterfinals for a sixth consecutive season. Even with the loss of current TCU freshman guard Darius Ford, Dunbar went 11-0 in district play and reached the regional quarterfinals back-to-back seasons.

Class 3A Region II quarterfinals

Who: No. 1 Dallas Madison (32-6) vs. No. 21 Ponder (31-3)

Where: Guyer High School

When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Ponder is back in the regional quarterfinals for the first time in six years. It has the task of stopping top-ranked and perennial 3A power Dallas Madison, which has beaten multiple 6A programs this season. Madison (71 points per game) is led by the senior backcourt duo of Latrell Wright (18 ppg) Pierre Hunter (17 pgg). The deep and balanced Lions (65 ppg) team has been led by its usual double-digit scorers, Tyler Long, Hayes Hutcherson, Juke Kelley and Timber Crider.