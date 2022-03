The Dallas Stars need some secondary scoring in their push for a playoff spot, and they got some in a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Michael Raffl scored two goals in the win after not scoring a goal in each of his past 16 games (while recording just one assist during that stretch). Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored goals in the win, while starting goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 38 out of 40 shots to help the Stars pull to within one point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO