Mintz enjoying UK's bounce-back season

Last season, Davion Mintz was ready to get “the real Kentucky experience” but due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols and on-court struggles, the Wildcats never truly reached that point.

For Mintz, a 6-foot-3 graduate guard now in his second year at UK after transferring from Creighton, the 2021-22 campaign has finally fulfilled those expectations.

“I’ve certainly got that this year,” Mintz told reporters during a Zoom meeting Monday. “It’s been a great season. Just looking back from last year all the way to this year, we’ve come a long way and I’ve just seen what the heart of this place is.

“Even though everyone was still super encouraging last year, this year is just completely different — seeing (Rupp) filled up. It’s been great, that’s all I can really say about it. It’s been the best decision of my life, again.”

Mintz and fellow graduate guard Kellan Grady will be recognized as UK’s lone seniors before the No. 7 Wildcats square off against Ole Miss on Tuesday night in Lexington. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT for an ESPN national broadcast.

The Cats (23-6, 12-4 in SEC) enter following Saturday’s 75-73 loss at No. 18 Arkansas, and even though the Rebels (13-16, 4-12) don’t offer the same level of competition, UK isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I’m just super excited because nobody can do it like BBN,” Mintz said, noting that he’s never played in a full-arena Senior Day game before. “This place is crazy. It’s nuts, and I’m really looking forward to it.

“And we still got to stay focused on the game. Ole Miss is definitely capable of giving us a really good game, and we have a chance to go into the record books again, going undefeated at home under Coach Cal. It’s going to be an exciting night.”

Mintz (8.7 ppg) and Grady (12 ppg), a 6-5 graduate wing, have been forced into more on-ball guard action in recent games due to injuries to 6-3 freshman TyTy Washington Jr. (12.3 ppg) and 5-9 junior Sahvir Wheeler (9.8 ppg, SEC-best 7 apg) — though the two returned to action as reserves against the Razorbacks.

Add them to the mix with 6-9 junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who leads UK with 16.9 points and an NCAA-high 15.3 rebounds per outing, and the Cats’ coaches feel good about where their team stands heading into the final stretch of the season before the start of the SEC Tournament.

“It’s us versus us at this point,” assistant coach Chin Coleman said. “I think Coach (John) Calipari would like to see us starting to form into playing our best basketball at this time. We’ll spend a lot of time tightening up the screws and tightening up us and getting ready to pack our bags to go play for a long time.”

Ole Miss enters Tuesday’s contest after dropping six of its last seven games. The Rebels are led by a trio of guards in 6-1 senior Jarkel Joiner (14.2 ppg), 5-9 freshman Daeshun Ruffin (12.6 ppg) and 6-4 sophomore Matthew Murrell (11.2 ppg).

Even though it’s been a year of adversity and battling injuries for UK, Coleman has relished his first season at Kentucky.

“I think it’s been fun for us to coach a team with experience,” he said. “I think we’re balanced in terms of our class structure — what we have in terms of seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshman. It’s been fun, because this is a team we can obviously do different things with and try new things schematically, offensively and defensively, but only because we have a smart group.

“It’s just been a fun group to coach with a bunch of high-caliber kids.”