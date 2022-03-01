ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. rapper dies after being run over by trailer following altercation in North Hollywood

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AU2xU_0eS1pug400

Los Angeles hip-hop artist and rapper Taariq Grant, known by stage name Yngx 17 , died Monday afternoon after he was run over and trapped underneath a trailer in North Hollywood.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Tujunga Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of a white Toyota Tundra was towing a 25-foot trailer northbound, police said. As the vehicle stopped in traffic, the driver became involved in a verbal argument with a pedestrian.

During the altercation, the pedestrian climbed on top of the left wheel-well of the trailer. As the pickup began moving again, the man fell to the ground and was run over by the trailer and trapped underneath.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and paramedics responded but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the victim as 28-year-old Grant, according to the Los Angeles Times.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LAPD tip line at 877-527-3247 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 67

Johnny Blade
4d ago

Why is it all these rappers are dying? Can't they just get along an enjoy the music. I don't get it. We didn't have this kind of problem growing up back in the day. We just had tickets oding

Reply(9)
13
Everett James
4d ago

At 28 years old he should had known better than to get into a fight with a trailer. Perhaps someone will make a rap song about it. 😂

Reply(1)
14
twinkle twinkle
3d ago

wow you people are ruthless on here,sorry that was somebody's child regardless of his actions or color!!!!!😰😰💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 prayers for the family and friends fly hi young man💔💔😰🙏

Reply(3)
9
 

