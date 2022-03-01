Russia attacks Ukraine: Blast destroys government building in Kharkiv (live updates)

Ukraine’s forces continued to battle with Russian troops for a sixth day Tuesday as a 40-mile Russian military convoy reached the outskirts of Kyiv.

The news came amid reports that 70 Ukrainian soldiers died when Russian artillery hit a military base Sunday in Okhtyrka, which is located between Kharkiv and Kyiv, according to The Associated Press.

Here are the latest updates:

Ukraine says at least 20 people hurt in Kharkiv blast

Update 6:06 a.m. EST March 1: The number of people hurt in a Kharkiv explosion has risen to at least 20, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said Tuesday.

According to a video posted by the agency, Russian “artillery shelling” caused the blast, which damaged a government administration building and a second building nearby, CNN reported.

RT, Sputnik YouTube channels blocked in Europe

Update 5:32 a.m. EST March 1: Google announced Tuesday that it is blocking the YouTube channels of RT and Sputnik, two Russian state-controlled broadcasters, in Europe.

According to The Associated Press, the decision is “effective immediately” but may take time for systems to fully implement, Google said.

Ukraine foreign minister says Russian missile caused Kharkiv blast

Update 5:11 a.m. EST March 1: Ukraine’s foreign minister tweeted Tuesday that a Russian missile caused the large explosion in Kharkiv earlier in the day, according to CNN.

The blast left six people hurt, including one child, the news outlet previously reported, citing Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

“Barbaric Russian missile strikes on the central Freedom Square and residential districts of Kharkiv,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted alongside a video of the blast and its aftermath. “Putin is unable to break Ukraine down. He commits more war crimes out of fury, murders innocent civilians. The world can and must do more. INCREASE PRESSURE, ISOLATE RUSSIA FULLY!”

Russian, Belarusian athletes banned from international ice skating competitions

Update 4:07 a.m. EST March 1: The International Skating Union announced Tuesday that it is banning athletes representing Russia and Belarus from competing in international ice skating events, CNN is reporting.

“With immediate effect and until further notice, no skaters belonging to the ISU members in Russia (Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) and Belarus (Skating Union of Belarus) shall be invited or allowed to participate in international ice skating competitions, including ISU Championships and other ISU events,” the ISU said in statement. “The same applies to officials listed in the respective ISU communications and/or regulations under Russia and Belarus.”

The organization added that it will “closely monitor the situation in Ukraine” and “take additional steps if and when required.”

Shelling resumes in Kharkiv; blast destroys government building

Update 3:40 a.m. EST March 1: The administration building in Kharkiv, along with residential buildings in the area, came under Russian shelling Tuesday, the head of Kharkiv’s regional administration said.

According to The Associated Press, Oleh Sinehubov did not provide the number of casulaties in the latest attack; however, CNN, citing Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, reported Tuesday that six people were hurt when an explosion targeted a government building in the city. One of the victims is a child, Ukrainian officials said.

Israel sends humanitarian aid for Ukrainians

Update 2:38 a.m. EST March 1: Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the country has started to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, The Associated Press reported Tuesday.

“The first of three planes carrying 100 tons of humanitarian assistance from Israel for Ukraine is being loaded with thousands of winter tents, blankets, coats and sleeping bags, 17 tons of medicines and medical equipment from Israel’s Ministry of Health, as well as water purification, storage and distribution systems,” the Israel Agency for International Development Cooperation captioned a Facebook post featuring photos of the items.

The planes are bound for Poland, and the goods will be taken to Ukraine from there, according to the AP.

Taiwan sends 27 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine

Update 1:39 a.m. EST March 1: Taiwan announced Tuesday that it has sent medical supplies to Ukraine, The Associated Press is reporting.

“We #StandWithUkraine by sending 27 tons of medical supplies,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted from its official account.

Taiwan also has pledged to impose economic sanctions on Russia but hasn’t said what those penalties will be, according to the AP.

US Olympic & Paralympic Committee backs ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes

Update 1 a.m. EST March 1: The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Tuesday that it is backing a ban on athletes representing Russia and Belarus, according to CNN.

In a statement posted on social media, the organization, along with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Advisory Council, said it joins the International Olympic Committee “and the global Olympic community in calling for a complete ban on international sport participation, effective immediately and inclusive of the Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, for Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials.”

The statement continued: “As the world watches in horror while Russia brazenly attacks the innocent people and athletes of Ukraine, this is the only acceptable action to be taken until peace has been restored.”

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More coverage:

>> Vladimir Putin: Who is Russia’s president?

>> Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Who is Ukraine’s president?

>> What does the Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for America’s economy?

>> Why did Russia fight for control of Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster?

Timeline HTML

©2022 Cox Media Group