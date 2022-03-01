ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Kensington-Arnold Teachers Negotiating Contract With District

 1 day ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The union representing teachers in the New Kensington-Arnold School District is urging administrators to agree to a new contract.

The teachers’ contract expired in August.

The union says the district wants to increase healthcare costs by nearly three-fold.

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Ready To Move Towards Endemic Stage Of COVID-19, Acting Health Secretary Says

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health said the state is moving towards the endemic stage of COVID-19. Citing the state’s vaccination rate, Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said Pennsylvania is prepared to transition out of the pandemic phase. More than 76 percent of adults are fully vaccinated, and 95 percent of adults have gotten at least one dose, according to state data. In addition to more vaccinations, Klinepeter said the key will be “a strong public health infrastructure.” Pennsylvania has built up a stockpile of PPE, increased testing and invested in hospitals and the health care workforce, Klinepeter said “Moving forward does not mean ignoring COVID-19,” Klinepeter said. “We have the knowledge and tools needed to make smart decisions guided by public health research to keep ourselves and our communities safer. Our strategy includes a continued focus on prevention while being nimble enough to quickly respond to any changes in the COVID-19 landscape.” She said an endemic won’t be declared until the World Health Organization announces it. Since the pandemic started, the state has reported over 2.2 million confirmed cases and more than 43,000 deaths.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 School Mask Guide

By: KDKA-TV Web Team PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the CDC releasing new mask guidance for Americans, many are left asking what this means for their child’s school district. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals. The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. People...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYTV.com

Farrell man recovering after Sunday morning shooting

FARRELL, PA. (WKBN) – A Mercer County man is in a Pittsburgh hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. Louis Brewer was found Sunday morning with injuries outside a bar in Farrell. There’s been no update on his condition. Court records indicate Brewer was to appear in Mercer County Court...
FARRELL, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

FBI: Cryptocurrency Scams Cost Americans $1 Billion In 2021

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cryptocurrency is a new type of digital money used entirely online, but the FBI estimates 24,000 Americans got caught up in scams involving it just last year alone. The cost? Nearly $1 billion dollars of regular peoples’ hard-earned money. KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller talked to FBI Pittsburgh about how its special agents are prepared to help as more people start to take a gamble with cryptocurrency. It’s popular and just about everywhere around southwestern Pennsylvania. In the South Side at Carson News and Lottery, you can snag a pop and some crypto. “It’s like the Wild, Wild West of crypto,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Robber Holds Up Squirrel Hill Giant Eagle

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for the person accused of robbing the Giant Eagle in Squirrel Hill Monday evening. Pittsburgh police say the grocery store on Murray Avenue was robbed shortly after 5:30 p.m. A witness told police the suspect walked in and demanded cash from the register multiple times. The alleged robber said he had a gun, but police said he didn’t show it. After the robbery, police said he ran. The only description they provided was that he was wearing a yellow hoodie at the time of the robbery. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene. There’s been no word on any arrests.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Residents Get Creative After Massive Break At Water Plant

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — People are getting creative in Ambridge more than four days after a massive break at the water plant. KDKA learned the town’s boil water advisory will be lifted mid-week, but the kitchen inside Ambridge Italian Villa is still whipping up Greek and Italian classics all thanks to giant jugs of water. “My first call was to Tri-State Waters in Beaver Falls,” said restaurant owner John Palavros. Palavros didn’t even consider closing, but many other businesses had to close. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “We cannot afford to close. We had the bridge closure in November, which hurt us a little bit, and we’re...
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local Woman Holds Bake Sale To Raise Money For Ukrainian Humanitarian Needs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local woman held a bake sale on Tuesday with proceeds benefiting a great cause — helping the people of Ukraine. The bake sale was set up outside of Biddle’s Escape, and sold hundreds of Linzer cookies in about an hour. (Photo Credit: KDKA) She says she knew the people of Pittsburgh would come out in full force. “I knew that people had that background here, but it was really overwhelming,” Ingrid Lexova said. All of the money raised will go to Caritas Ukraine, a humanitarian group aimed at helping the citizens of Ukraine. Lexova says she may hold another bake sale soon, thanks to all of the support she received.
PITTSBURGH, PA
