ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jaquez's career game leads No. 17 UCLA past Washington 77-66

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8u9p_0eS1pWgk00

If this is the kind of production UCLA is going to get from Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Bruins are going to be very dangerous this March.

Jaquez scored a career-high 30 points, and No. 17 UCLA rallied after a sluggish first half and beat Washington 77-66 on Monday night.

Jaquez was nearly unstoppable on the interior in the second half, scoring 17 points after halftime and hitting 11 of 17 shots in the game. Jaquez’s previous career-high was 27, accomplished twice, including earlier in February against Arizona State.

“I got to 30 points. It’s pretty cool. But I mean, we've got a long road ahead,” Jaquez said. “I’m just trying to help the team win and it’s cool to get to 30, but it’s not really anything crazy.”

Jaquez has been slowed this season by injuries to both ankles, but seems to be regaining strength and finding the form he had earlier in the year. Jaquez has scored in double figures and played at least 26 minutes in each of the last four games.

“We were able to get Jaime the ball down low in the second half and that changed the game for us," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. "Him getting back healthy and me trying to get him back in an offensive rhythm, it takes us to another level.”

Jules Bernard added 12 points and the Bruins (22-6, 14-5 Pac-12) won for the fifth time in six games heading into their regular-season finale against rival USC on Saturday.

UCLA leading scorer Johnny Juzang missed his second straight game due to an ankle injury. Juzang was injured in last Thursday’s loss at Oregon when he was limited to just 11 minutes and finished with a season-low seven points.

UCLA led by as many as 22 points, and the win ensured the Bruins will be no worse than the No. 3 seed for the Pac-12 tournament next week in Las Vegas.

“I fully expected us to have to win a very close game,” Cronin said. “So the fact that we were able to get up 20 and get the subs in was a testament to our defense.”

Pac-12 scoring leader Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington (14-14, 9-9) with 20 points, and was limited to 9-for-20 shooting. Jamal Bey added 14 points and Langston Wilson scored 11, including a pair of late 3s that trimmed the final margin.

The matchup, originally scheduled for early December, was postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Huskies' program.

“I felt the second half was we just couldn’t stop them, and then we had some shots that we got to be able to knock down to keep it closer, keep the crowd involved,” Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

Washington led 29-25 at halftime despite getting just six points from Brown, who was held scoreless for the first 17 minutes. It was the seventh time this season UCLA trailed at halftime, and the Bruins were 1-5 in the previous six games.

But UCLA started the second half with a flurry, led by Jaquez. The Bruins scored the first nine points and began the half on a 20-4 run and took a 45-33 lead on Tyger Campbell’s floater. Campbell had missed his first eight shots before hitting with just over 12 minutes remaining.

UCLA shot nearly 60% in the second half.

“They tried to get the ball in the paint, put them in situations," Hopkins said. "They were really physical, did a good job executing and it seemed like they were getting a layup, an and-one, or going to the foul line and we couldn't stop it.”

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins finished the regular season 7-4 in road games. ... Jaquez became the 59th player in school history to score at least 1,000 points in a career. ... UCLA’s only previous win this season when trailing at halftime came at Utah in January.

Washington: G Daejon Davis appeared to reinjure his right shoulder late in the first half on a drive to the basket. Davis was injured in early February at Stanford and missed five games. He returned in last Saturday’s win over Washington State.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts crosstown rival No. 16 USC on Saturday.

Washington: Hosts Oregon on Thursday.

———

More AP college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Dunk Of The Year In College Basketball On Sunday

Freshman UConn guard Jordan Hawkins punched home his entry for Dunk of the Year in college basketball this season. Driving down the lane in the first half of the Huskies’ game against Georgetown, Hawkins threw down a monster slam and drew the and-one. Jordan Hawkins’ poster gave UConn the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CalSportsReport

Cal's Jayda Curry, Pac-12's Top Scorer, Not on 15-Player All-Conference Team

The women's basketball all-Pac-12 team announced Tuesday includes 15 players, but the conference's leading scorer, Cal's Jayda Curry, is not among them. Hard to believe. In fact it has never happened before. The conference (Pac-12/Pac-10) has been naming women's all-conference teams every year since the 1986-87 season, and the conference's leading scorer was named to the all-conference first team every year. And in most of those seasons the first-team all-conference team consisted of only five or 10 players, not 15 like this season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody made the same joke about DeAndre Jordan getting waived by Lakers

DeAndre Jordan is officially no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Twitter thinks that they know what exactly the final straw was. The Lakers released the former All-NBA center Jordan on Monday with a plan to use his roster spot to sign veteran guard DJ Augustin, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The move comes one day after the Lakers got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Person
Johnny Juzang
ABC News

Art Briles tells Grambling he won't be Tigers' offensive coordinator

Art Briles informed Grambling Univeristy on Monday that he'll no longer be the school's offensive coordinator, saying in a statement obtained by ESPN that he did not want to be a "distraction" to the team. Briles' decision comes after the hire by first-year coach Hue Jackson was met with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#Usc
Seattle Times

UCLA overpowers in second half as Husky men fall 77-66

That big win to prove to the naysayers and critics that the Washington men’s basketball team can hang with the Pac-12 elite continues to elude the Huskies. Once again, UW went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the conference and held up for more than 20 minutes before wilting in the second half against No. 17 UCLA’s dominant interior attack.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

This week in WSU hoops: 3 games in 6 days against OSU, UO close out regular season

PULLMAN -- Washington State closes out the regular season in men's basketball with three games over a six-day span, followed by the Pac-12 Tournament. The week begins in Corvallis in just a few hours -- the Cougars on Monday play at Oregon State, which sits at a woeful 3-24 and 1-16 in Pac-12 play. But the Beavs cannot be taken lightly, not after a double OT loss last week to No. 16 USC.
CORVALLIS, OR
ABC News

Golden State Warriors 'did not maintain grit' in 19-point collapse vs. Dallas Mavericks

SAN FRANCISCO -- Heading into the fourth quarter of the Warriors' game against the Mavericks on Sunday night, all arrows pointed toward an easy Golden State victory. For three quarters, the Warriors' defense had been stifling. Their offense was in its classic free-flowing form. They built up a 21-point lead at one point and were up 19 heading into the fourth. But as soon as the final 12 minutes started ticking down, there was a complete momentum shift, and it led to the Warriors losing to Dallas 107-101.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

UCLA turns tables on Huskies as Jaquez goes for career night

UCLA (22-6, 14-5) used a 16-2 run to start the second half, erasing a four-point deficit at intermission to quickly race out to a 41-31 lead in just six minutes of play. Jaquez, who scored 17 of his 30 points in the second half, demanded the ball and dominated all the Washington defenders that happened to try and guard him. It didn't matter, as he bullied them in the paint. Jules Bernard was the only other UCLA player to score in double-digits with 12 as the Bruins pulled away by as many as 22 with under 4 minutes to play before calling it a night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Three Oregon Ducks named to Pac-12 all-conference team

The Pac-12 announced its year-end awards Tuesday, and Oregon is well-represented. In total, four different Oregon players were honored and three Ducks were named to the Pac-12 all-conference team. Te-Hina Paopao, Endyia Rogers, and Nyara Sabally each earned all-league recognition for the second consecutive year; Paopao and Sabally were all-conference...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Andy Enfield said after USC's dramatic 70-69 win at Oregon

Seven ties. Nineteen lead changes. 10,021 rabid fans. A Drew Peterson three-point dagger. Two final defensive stops. One big on-court celebration for the Trojans. Peterson's three-pointer from the right wing with 11.5 seconds left and a pair of stops on the defensive end as the final seconds ticked off the clock gave No. 16 USC a 70-69 victory Saturday night at Oregon.
OREGON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

562K+
Followers
139K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy