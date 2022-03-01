Elevate Your EDC With Nitecore's 500-Lumen Titanium Flashlight

Sony has launched a new Aibo robot dog in limited edition Black Sesame, following its last release in 2017. The latest Aibo robot dog comes in a gray coat with four different eye colors: blue, green, orange, and pink. Not only does its appearance resemble the previous model, but it also features the same functions of facial recognition and everyday interactions through which it can develop its unique personality. What’s more, users can name their robot companion, witness their growth and add new tricks through artificial intelligence-powered by the aibo AI Cloud Plan. They can also stay connected with their robot pet with the “My aibo” app wherever they go.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO