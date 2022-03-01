'Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG" Player Shares Quick Fix for Restoring Warped Cards

An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.

HOBBIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO