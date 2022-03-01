ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

'Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG" Player Shares Quick Fix for Restoring Warped Cards

By Store
hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Japanese Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG player has just taken to Twitter to share a quick fix for bent trading cards. Trading card game players who live in humid or dry areas may notice the bending of their cards...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Rare Sheet of Uncut First Edition Pokemon Cards Up for Auction

An uncut sheet of 1st Edition Base Set Pokemon cards is now up for auction. The auction house Goldin has put the sheet up for auction, with a current high bid of $34,000 as of press time. The sheet not only contains all of the rarest cards in the original Pokemon Trading Card Game Base Set, it also provides a valuable glimpse into the history and manufacture of Pokemon cards. Due to the fact that the sheet has a handwritten note noting that the sheet is "okay for color and fit," this was likely a proof sheet designed to test the printing of cards before they entered mass production. We'll note that these cards are all holofoil cards – non-holofoil rare cards weren't introduced until Wizards of the Coast produced the Jungle expansion set. No details were provided about the seller of the sheet.
HOBBIES
GamesRadar+

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is seeing players deliberately lose en-masse, thanks to its new event

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has a new event that players are exploiting - by deliberately losing games as fast as they can. In pretty much any card game, players normally battle to be the best, but Master Duel's new event is offering rewards based on match count rather than win count. As noted by PCGamesN, that means that players are killing themselves as swiftly as possible – and reaping the spoils. While the XYZ Festival offers more ‘medals’ to players that actually win their games, time-conscious deck builders have created a deck filled with cards that deal damage to the user, allowing them to quickly rack up those sweet, sweet loser medals.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Log into Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel's very first event to earn some special rewards

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel may have landed on Android later than other platforms, but seeing that the game has been available on the Play Store for the last two weeks, it would appear that it's time to kick off the very first post-launch event. The limited-time Xyz Festival brings with it special Duel instructions, a new solo mode, as well as a new Structure Deck. The event will run from February 17th until the 24th, and those who sign in during this event will be rewarded with extra Gems and a festival bonus.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Yes, Yu-Gi-Oh! is still cool

Ever since I showed off my first deck of cards on the school playground, I thought of Yu-Gi-Oh! as an even more stylish, low-key, older cousin to Pokémon. Whether it’s Yami Yugi’s spiked hair and belt-sized choker, or the intricate designs of monsters like Blue-Eyes White Dragon and Exodia the Forbidden One, the series always felt a little more mature and a little darker than other popular series of the time like Pokémon or Digimon — both of which I also loved.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Game Players#Tupperware#Japanese#Ocg
ClutchPoints

Pokemon Day Pokemon Legends: Arceus Mystery Gift Codes

Pokemon Day has given Pokemon Legends: Arceus some Mystery Gift Codes for trainers alongside their new Daybreak update. Pokemon Legends Arceus trainers can redeem these mystery gift codes to get freebies in celebration from the current event. These rewards are just to get additional pokeballs to make capturing easier as well as cosmetics for their trainer. For the Daybreak update, trainers can investigate mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokemon popping up all over the Hisui region. Players can battle Legendary Pokemon and wardens, adding more options to the Pokemon battle experience. It was given 7:00 AM PST, February 27, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Card Sells for Record-Breaking Amount

A single Pokemon card sold for nearly $1,000,000 in an auction this week, breaking the record for the most expensive sale of a Pokemon card ever. A graded version of the rare Pikachu Illustrator card was auctioned off for $900,000 this week by Goldin, breaking the record for the most expensive single Pokemon card transaction. No details about the buyer or seller were provided by Goldin, but the sale breaks a previous record of $375,000, which was also for a Pikachu Illustrator card. A graded version of a Shadowless 1st Edition Base Set Charizard also sold for $369,000.
HOBBIES
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Card Game
hypebeast.com

Nike Brings the Air Max BW Back In OG "Sport Red" Colorway

Tinker Hatfield has made many legendary sneakers, ranging from classics such as the Air Jordan III and Air Max 1 to rarities such as the Air Mag and even these GRs, the Air Max BW. Now, the pair is returning in a faithful OG colorway: “Sport Red.”. The Air...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

New Balance Drops Three New XC-72 Colorways

Fresh from giving its XC-72 a stealthy black makeover earlier this week, New Balance returns to the distinctive silhouette to present the sneaker in three vibrant iterations. The XC-72 — which is inspired by the speculative technological optimism of 1970s concept racing cars — boasts an eye-catching speckled traction outsole which creeps onto the upper, which itself is decorated with hairy suede panels and an “N” logo crafted with recycled materials.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Pokemon Cosplay Brings Serena Back for a Battle

One awesome Pokemon cosplay is getting Serena ready for a new battle! Ash Ketchum has teamed up with a number of different traveling companions over the decades of the franchise thus far, and each of them has been so different from one another that fans have picked their favorites from among the groups. Many of these companions have actually made their return to the anime on a few occasions over the run of the newest anime, Pokemon Journeys, but there are still many more fan favorites from the past that fans want to see in action again with an official return someday.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Review: Ends Right When it Begins

When Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series first hit the scene it was a pretty modest hit within the pages of Shueisha's Shonen Jump. The series truly started taking off in 2019 thanks to not only the success of the anime, but due to the wider availability of the manga around the world too. The first season felt like a warm up for what could be possible from the team at ufotable and director Haruo Sotozaki, who only had a few notable projects before jumping into a full Shonen Jump production. So it was safe to say that the anticipation was through the roof for the follow up.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 12 Low Golf "Taxi" is Ready to Hit the Green

One could make the argument that fashion in the realm of golf has never been as popular as it is in the current day. Various sportswear and streetwear brands are gradually finding ways to make the game more trendy through the production of apparel and footwear that have street sensibility, and one that has really bought into this idea is Jordan Brand. The imprint has often morphed its retro silhouettes into green-ready offerings, and the latest to emerge is the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf “Taxi.”
APPAREL
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

A Short History of JJJJound’s Best Footwear Collaborations

Over the years, JJJJound has garnered a reputation for its collaborations. Founded by Justin Saunders as a sort of digital mood board back in 2006, the Montreal-based creative studio has partnered with some of the world’s biggest labels, most notably when it comes to footwear. Arguably one of its...
APPAREL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel top 10 decks/engines ranked

Master Duel provides a plethora of robust decks alongside distinctive engines to combat even the toughest of duelists. Master Duel perfectly emulates the real TCG, and players have already found the best ways to play like professionals. Below are ten of the best deck types, archetypes, and engines players from...
HOBBIES
hypebeast.com

Various Shades of Red Outfit the Nike SB Dunk Low "Cherry"

When it comes to crafting playful footwear colorways, and its Nike SB sub-label definitely don’t hold back. Every year, the skateboarding brand will often spruce up its classic silhouettes with wild patterns, color palettes and themes, and one that is expected to hit the market this year is this Nike SB Dunk Low “Cherry” colorway. There’s speculation that this rendition could be part of the imprint’s 4/20 Pack this year, but that still remains to be confirmed.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy