THE BATMAN, MORBIUS, TURNING RED, & More Pulled From Russia Release; DOCTOR STRANGE Possibly Out Too

By KingPatel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing Disney's decision to pull the theatrical release of Pixar's Turning Red in Russia earlier today, Warner Bros. has finally decided to pause its release of The Batman amid the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The Robert Pattinson-starrer was originally slated to open there on March 3. In a...

