NHL

Seven Maple Leafs takeaways: Did Tavares take Gretzky’s advice?

Sportsnet.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the stressing and hand wringing in these parts, you might be surprised to learn that with their 5-3 road victory over the Washington Capitals, the Toronto Maple Leafs have just as many wins (35) as the first-place Florida Panthers. And just as many standings points (74) as...

www.sportsnet.ca

NHL

Mailbag: Blue Jackets options with Laine, Islanders needs

Here is the March 2 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Patrik Laine is on a heater. Do you trade him for a massive package or sign him to a short- or long-term contract? What would you do? -- @alehtonen_
NHL
NHL

Sandin, Maple Leafs recover late to defeat Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 remaining in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered for a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday. With the teams playing at 4-on-4, John Tavares won a puck battle behind the net...
NHL
NBC Sports

Ovi, Staal among players to congratulate Laviolette in tribute

The Capitals played their first home game Monday since head coach Peter Laviolette recorded his 700th career win Feb. 15 against the Nashville Predators. Laviolette was just the ninth coach in NHL history to achieve the feat and his team honored him with a tribute video at Capital One Arena before the puck dropped for its game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
The Associated Press

Raffl scores twice, leads Stars past struggling Sabres 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Raffl scored twice to end a 16-game goalless streak and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Sunday. Raffl scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period, his first since Jan. 6, and added his sixth of the season late in the second period. It was the 33-year-old’s third multi-goal game in 560 NHL appearances.
NHL
Fox News

Brayden Point has goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Senators

Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night. Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak and...
NHL
NHL

Two big trades helped Maple Leafs win multiple Stanley Cup championships

Smythe made moves to acquire Bentley, Schriner in 1940s to build Toronto dynasty. Toronto Maple Leafs manager Conn Smythe was a gambler. He loved the horses and some of his long shots made Canadian racing history with their victories. Smythe used that same instinct during his managerial career and often...
NHL
NHL

Marner's six-point performance didn't surprise Maple Leafs legend Sittler

Toronto forward 'great player,' says Hockey Hall of Famer who holds NHL single-game scoring record. When Mitchell Marner scored six points for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 10-7 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, it wasn't surprising to Darryl Sittler, the NHL single-game record holder with 10.
NHL
NHL

Canadiens five-game winning streak ended by Jets

WINNIPEG -- The Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak ended with an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "I think we self-inflicted a lot," said Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, who is 5-4-0 since being hired Feb. 9. "I think we took four or five defensive zone penalties … There was not a lot of flow for a lot of the parts of the game. I think we're a really good team when we can play with a little more flow off the bench."
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Fleury Staying, DeBrusk Going, CCM Won’t Market Malkin

There are probably a few disappointed general managers with goaltending starved teams as Marc-Andre Fleury may be off the market. Jake DeBrusk is filling the net for the Boston Bruins but still trying to put himself on the NHL trade block. The Pittsburgh Penguins locker room is having a good time with Brian Boyle, and Teddy Blueger is right on schedule to return to the Penguins lineup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Campbell, Mrazek, Marner & Bunting

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the news from last night’s 10-7 win over the Detroit Red Wings. It was for most hockey fans one of the most fun games – ever. Exceptions would be family members of the four goalies who played (and of course them) and the coaching staff for each team involved.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: DeBrusk’s first hat trick; Maple Leafs’ stars deliver

Less than a minute into the second period of Bruins – Kings, Jake DeBrusk already recorded his first career hat trick. That also happened to be the first three goals of the game, making it a natural hat trick. DeBrusk factored into what was a long night (figuratively) for...
NHL
Reuters

Maple Leafs score late to knock off Capitals

Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs went on to defeat the Washington Capitals 5-3 Monday night. Sandin and Justin Holl each had a goal and an assist for Toronto. Michael Bunting, William Nylander and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have won three in a row.
NHL

