ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Leaked Sony Xperia 1 IV renders reveal all

By Rachael Sharpe
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony Xperia 1 IV exclusive 5K render images shared with and leaked by Giznext show us pretty much everything about the upcoming Xperia 1 series flagship camera phone’s design. If they’re the real deal, it’s touting a similar design to its predecessor, the Xperia 1 III....

www.digitalcameraworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro WEIRD Spec Bump, Google's NEW Privacy Features & more! (video)

Realme GT 2 series global launch happens February 28 at MWC 2022. OPPO shows off Find X5 series design, to launch on February 24. The official news today begin with MWC which is actually around the corner... And the reason I say MWC is because we have a frenzy of invites for events that'll be happening, so we decided to put all of them in one segment. Starting with Realme, we just got their press invitations for an event happening on February 28th, where we'll be getting the Realme GT2 Series which has been in the leaks for the past few weeks. OPPO just sent out invitations for an event on February 24 and they flat out revealed the Find X5's design on the invitation, confirming all of the design leaks that show that this will be an iteration of last year's phone, at least in looks, and that this is the company's first partnership with Hasselblad. Yay… Finally, we also got an invitation from Samsung for an event on February 27th. The teaser shows the silhouette of a Galaxy Watch and their current foldables, but we have no word on what we're actually getting at this event.. So yeah, a ton of invites with probably more on the way… I'm just really excited to go.
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Samsung reveals new laptops for the ‘mobile-first generation’

The tech giant has announced its new Galaxy Book2 Pro Series. Samsung has revealed two new laptops it says are aimed at the new “mobile-first” world of hybrid home and office working, with one of the devices supporting 5G to offer remote connectivity. The technology giant’s new flagship...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Xperia 1#Xperia#Design#The Leak#Sim
Digital Camera World

Xiaomi 12 Ultra phone breaks cover ahead of rumored summer launch

After doubts that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra would actually appear – some claimed it may be replaced by the Mix 5 Pro – it seems likely that it’ll launch this summer. We’ve previously reported on the phone’s leaked specs, and now new info courtesy of Xiaomiui (via Notebookcheck) tells us that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra has apparently been spotted in Xiaomi's internal database and that the launch date will be in the third quarter of this year, so July, August or September.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
iPad
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22

Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy