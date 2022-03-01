ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers City, MI

David William Shafto

By Editorials and columns
Alpena News
 1 day ago

SHAFTO, David William, 69, of Rogers City, died Feb. 28, 2022 at home....

