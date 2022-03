Arizona defeated USC 91-71 on Tuesday night to win the Pac-12 title and Tommy Lloyd had a feeling that the last few games would play out as they did. "I had a sneaking suspicion and I probably created a self-fulfilling prophecy," Lloyd said. "I thought we were either going to play really good at Colorado and not good here or vice versa. It turned out this is exactly what we needed to come and win the conference championship on the road and the way we secured it outright was pretty special."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO