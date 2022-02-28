ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings routed by streaking Bruins, 7-0

By Greg Beacham
Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins’ 7-0 rout of the Kings on Monday night.

Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins, whose fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season. Boston has earned a point in seven of its last eight games.

DeBrusk scored his three goals in the first 21 minutes, and Bruins fans littered the ice with hats after his tip-in third goal was upheld by video review.

Taylor Hall also scored as Boston snapped a five-game winning streak by the previously streaking Kings, who lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games since Jan. 20. That was also the most recent time Jonathan Quick lost in regulation for the Kings before Boston blasted him for five goals on 19 shots.

Cal Petersen replaced Quick in the second period and allowed both of Haula’s goals in the third. The Kings were shut out for the first time in 30 games since Dec. 6, while Swayman got his second shutout of February.

But Los Angeles’ streak of outshooting its opponents still reached 21 games with a late flurry of shots on Swayman. The Kings’ streak is now tied for the second-longest in NHL history, one game behind the record of 22 by the New York Rangers in late 1971.

Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy had two assists apiece for the Bruins, who are unbeaten halfway through their six-game West Coast road trip. Boston hasn’t lost in regulation to Los Angeles in eight meetings since 2016.

DeBrusk requested a trade in November from his only NHL organization, yet he has been thriving ever since he was moved onto Boston’s top line. He scored two goals last Thursday in Seattle during the road trip opener, and his hat trick Monday gives him seven goals and an assist during his five-game point streak.

DeBrusk opened the scoring just 1:01 after the opening faceoff with a goal on assists from fellow first-liners Marchand and Bergeron. He then capitalized on an egregious turnover by Mikey Anderson, intercepting the puck in the high slot and skating in on Quick.

DeBrusk completed his hat trick 53 seconds into the second period with an artful deflection of Bergeron’s high shot.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

